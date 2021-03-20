General News

T1419 Announces Details For 1st Comeback

March 20, 2021
1 Min Read

T1419 is already making their first comeback!

The rookie group has introduced that they’ll return on March 31 with the discharge of their second single album, “BEFORE SUNRISE Half. 2.”

Try the teasers they’ve in retailer under!


T1419 is a nine-member group beneath MLD Leisure. They debuted on January 11 with the only “BEFORE SUNRISE Half. 1,” that includes the title monitor “ASURABALBALTA.”

What idea are you hoping to see from T1419 for his or her return?

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.