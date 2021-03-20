T1419 Announces Details For 1st Comeback

T1419 is already making their first comeback!

The rookie group has introduced that they’ll return on March 31 with the discharge of their second single album, “BEFORE SUNRISE Half. 2.”

Try the teasers they’ve in retailer under!



T1419 is a nine-member group beneath MLD Leisure. They debuted on January 11 with the only “BEFORE SUNRISE Half. 1,” that includes the title monitor “ASURABALBALTA.”

What idea are you hoping to see from T1419 for his or her return?