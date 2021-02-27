Ta-Nehisi Coates to Write Superman Film for DC and Warner Bros.

Ta-Nehisi Coates will write a brand new Superman movie for DC Movies and Warner Bros.

The venture is in very early improvement, however the brand new movie is being produced by J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic. Hannah Minghella can even produce. There isn’t any director connected to the venture presently and the search for an actor to play Kal-El / Superman has not but begun.

“To be invited into the DC Prolonged Universe by Warner Bros., DC Movies and Dangerous Robotic is an honor,” Coates mentioned in a press release. “I look ahead to meaningfully including to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

“There’s a new, highly effective and shifting Superman story but to be advised. We couldn’t be extra thrilled to be working with the sensible Mr. Coates to assist convey that story to the large display screen, and we’re past grateful to the group at Warner Bros. for the chance,” Abrams said.

Coates is the acclaimed writer of bestsellers together with “Between the World and Me,” “The Stunning Wrestle,” “We Had been Eight Years in Energy,” and “The Water Dancer.”

“Ta-Nehisi Coates’s ‘Between the World and Me’ opened a window and modified the way in which many people see the world,” mentioned Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Photos Group. “We’re assured that his tackle Superman will give followers a brand new and thrilling approach to see the Man of Metal.”

The brand new Superman venture just isn’t the writer’s first foray into the superhero realm. Coates additionally wrote the Marvel comedian e-book collection for “Captain America” and “Black Panther,” along with his run writing the latter saga ending in April.

Information of Coates’ attachment to the superhero venture comes amid plenty of latest Hollywood tasks and variations of the writer’s work. “Between the World and Me” was tailored into an HBO movie which debuted final November, whereas “The Water Dancer” is getting a big-screen adaptation from a producing group that features Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt.

