Table of positions for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: this is Peru in qualifying

Brazil does not look at what is ahead and runs over it. Against Peru in Recife he added his eighth consecutive victory in the tie and is less than one step away from securing his ticket to Qatar.

Everton Ribeiro at 14 minutes after assistance from Neymar and he himself at 40 minutes ended the resistance of the Inca team.

Still without 11 of his players, banned by English and Russian clubs, the Seleçao defeated with authority, although without shining, a downcast Peruvian team that does not finish taking off and runs a severe risk of being left out of the fight.

SO IT WAS ON THE TABLE OF POSITIONS

Peru was in 7th place in the table with 8 points from nine games. Two wins, 2 draws and five losses. He has 17 goals against and only eight goals in favor, a result that would hurt us in qualifying for the next World Cup.

On the first date they tied 2-2 against Paraguay visiting and was thrashed by Brazil (4-2), in a controversial match where the Chilean referee Julio Bascuñán was the main protagonist due to his mistakes that hurt the bicolor.

After the bitter drink, Peru faced Chile in Santiago in the middle of a political crisis that affected the mood of the white-and-red squad falling 2-0 at the Monumental.

On the fourth date of local, the selection of all Peruvians faced Argentina, but again the ‘Tigers’ of Gareca could do nothing against the power of Messi and company and they fell 2-0 at the National Stadium.

But the crisis worsened more with the defeat to Colombia at home 3-0, sending the red-and-white to the bottom of the table along with Bolivia.

However, Ricardo Gareca was sure to return on the road to victory and in Quito, Christian Cueva and Luis Advíncula woke up the dormant Peruvian team whose members achieved another historic triumph (2-1) before the Copa América edition.

On the return of the triple date of the South American qualifiers, Peru once again had Paolo Guerrero, who had been out for more than six months due to a serious injury. With the advantage of being local, Uruguay drew 1-1 and against Venezuela an important victory was obtained that led the Peruvian team to climb to seventh place in the Standings.

ANOTHER CHAPTER BEFORE BRAZIL

Brazil has become the team that Gareca’s team has faced the most since the elimination contest was restarted, which was on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the fourth match since October 2020 to date and the statistics mark in favor of the canarinha: four wins with eleven goals in favor and two against.

