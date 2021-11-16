Table of positions of the Qualifiers: this is how the teams go prior to date 14

Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers standings table.

LIVE leaderboard. This Tuesday, November 16, the 14th date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers will be played, where Brazil is the only classified. The another one that is close to securing his pass is Argentina. Afterwards, neither is comfortable in the standings. The stakes are still high.

Bolivia and Uruguay they will open the curtain of this day in a great game. They both have a need to win. If the “altiplano” want to continue in the fight, they will have to prevail in the height of La Paz, a difficult scenario for the “charrúas”, in need of points in sixth place in the table.

Then will play Peru with Venezuela, also of vital importance. Those of the ‘Tigre’ have to win yes or yes in Caracas to tighten the qualifying positions. At the moment they are 2 units away from the playoffs. And surely the local will want to spoil the present for the Peruvians by playing in front of their fans.

Colombia and Paraguay they will measure forces in another collation of life and death. The first does not want to lose fifth place, while the second seeks to raise his head to continue fighting for a place in Qatar 2022. It only serves to win.

Later, Argentina and Brazil they will star in the South American classic in ‘gaucho’ lands. They will meet again after the 2021 Copa América final. It should be noted that the match that was not played in the first round is still pending. Lionel Messi will return to the eleven, but Neymar will not be on the visit (injury).

Chile and Ecuador close the date: fourth and third in the standings. If the ‘red’ does not win, it could fall to seventh place (in case its closest pursuers win). For the ‘tricolor’ the tie would not be bad, because there is no way that anyone will reach it this Tuesday.

DATE PROGRAMMING 14

– Bolivia vs Uruguay (3:00 pm / Peruvian time)

– Venezuela vs Peru (4:00 pm / Peruvian time)

– Colombia vs Paraguay (6:00 pm / Peruvian time)

– Argentina vs Brazil (6:30 pm / Peruvian time)

– Chile vs Ecuador (7:15 pm / Peruvian time)

TABLE OF POSITIONS OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN ELIMINATORIES

This is how the table of positions works before date 14

MOVISTAR TV PROGRAMMING

– Bolivia vs Uruguay / Movistar Plus (Channel 6 and 706 HD)

– Venezuela vs Peru / Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 and 703 HD)

– Colombia vs Paraguay / GOLPERU (Channel 14 and 714 HD)

– Argentina vs Brazil / Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 and 703 HD)

– Chile vs Ecuador / Movistar Plus (Channel 6 and 706 HD)

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. It also has children’s content, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your television, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

