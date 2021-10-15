Table of positions: This is how Peru ended after the triple date of the Qualifiers

Soccer Football – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Argentina v Peru – Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina – October 14, 2021 Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez (not pictured) scores their first goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

LIVE POSITION CHART. The Peruvian team fell by the minimum against Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for matchday 12 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca’s team is obliged to score six points on the next double date to maintain their dream of reaching the next World Cup. The task is difficult but not impossible.

Peru, with many absences, could not add a point in the River Plate complex. The selection of ‘Tigre’ missed the opportunity to steal a point from the current champion of America, since Yoshimar Yotún missed the shot from the twelve steps, which hit the crossbar of the Argentine goal. With this result, the chances of going to Qatar are reduced.

If the national team wants to stay alive in this qualifying round, it has to win its next two games against Bolivia at home and Venezuela visiting. There are no more options for the leaders of the ‘Tigre’ because in the following dates the rivals may be more complicated. As is the case of going to Colombia, where it has not been possible to win a long time ago or visiting the Centennial, knowing that Uruguay also plays its classification.

THIS IS THE POSITION CHART

LIVE MATCHES:

– Bolivia 4-0 Paraguay

– Colombia 0-0 Ecuador

– Argentina 1-0 Peru

– Chile 3 – 0 Venezuela

– Brazil 4 – 1 Uruguay

THESE ARE THE MATCHES FOR THE FOLLOWING DOUBLE DATE

ROUND 13

Brazil vs Colombia

Ecuador vs Venezuela

Uruguay vs Argentina

Peru vs Bolivia

Paraguay vs Chile

DAY 14

Bolivia vs Uruguay

Argentina vs Brazil

Colombia vs Paraguay

Chile vs Ecuador