Tablets will be distributed in UP schools, government will give impetus to digital learning

Lucknow: Given the Corona transition, the government is now going to promote digital learning. For this, tablets will be given in all council schools of Uttar Pradesh. Basic Education Minister (Independent Charge) Satish Dwivedi said that tablets will be provided in all schools to promote digital learning, teachers will also be trained for this. So that they can teach the students interestingly and record the lecture. Others will also get the benefit of this. Academic resource persons will also be given tablets. For this, an initiation content cell has also been created which will create interesting videos and content related to the textual content.

Giving information about the proposals approved for overall education for the year 2020-2021 by the Government of India, it was informed that this year, proposals worth Rs 8609.62 crore have been approved. The Minister said that Rs 48,861 crore has been given for construction and expansion and furniture etc. in council primary and upper primary schools. 574 crores for equipment, educational materials, their maintenance and sanitation action plan and 33,199 crores rupees for quality improvement in schools.

He said that 927 crores for school uniform of students, Rs 53,29.5 crores for free text books, Rs 145 crores for quality and infrastructure facilities in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools, 19 crores for training of teachers, disabled children. 57 crore has been allocated for facilitating and enabling them, Rs. 10 24 crore for libraries, Rs. 25.95 crore has been allocated for self-defense training to girls.

Dwivedi informed that clean drinking water, electrification, reconstruction of dilapidated buildings and incinerator in schools up to 8th will also be arranged for the convenience of girls. Anganwadi centers running in council schools will also be improved. Provision has also been made to encourage students for skill development.