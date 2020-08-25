Tablighi Jamaat case: Supreme Court seeks response from Bihar government on lawsuits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday has asked the Bihar government for complete information about all the cases going on on the members of Tabligi Jamaat so that all the cases can be run simultaneously in Delhi. Justice AM A bench of Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev Khanna asked the Bihar government’s lawyer to file an answer on it. Also, the hearing of the case was extended till 30 August. Senior advocate Maneka Gurusamy, representing the petitioners, urged the bench that some foreigners are being prosecuted in Patna, so these cases should also be sent to Delhi on humanitarian grounds. Also read – Contempt case hearing completed, Supreme Court reserved decision on Prashant Bhushan

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center, said that the cases in Delhi are being heard by 4-5 different magistrates. On August 6, the Center informed the Supreme Court that it had withdrawn the look-out notice issued against them for alleged involvement of foreign nationals in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi.

On the status of the cases, Mehta informed the top court that 10 out of 34 petitioners have opted to contest criminal cases instead of compromise. He suggested that the trials going on in various courts of Delhi should be brought to a court for fast track process first.

Let us know that on 2 April, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had told about the Center’s decision to blacklist 960 foreigners from 35 countries present in India. The petitioners argued before the apex court that the verdict was arbitrary and urged the court to declare it unconstitutional.