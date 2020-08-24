Tabligi Jamaat: Court sets charges against 36 foreigners, acquits eight

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against 36 nationals from 14 countries and discharged eight others for their involvement in the program of Tabligi Jamaat in violation of government guidelines related to Kovid-19. The court while framing charges against 36 foreigners said that the statements of witnesses, especially the statements of health officials, showed at first sight that the law of physical distance was not followed. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said – If the economy does not improve, people will die of starvation instead of Corona

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur framed charges against 36 foreign citizens under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Law. The court acquitted eight foreign nationals of six countries from all charges due to no record or any credible material against them.

Of the eight released, two are from Indonesia, one from Kyrgyzstan, two from Thailand, one from Nigeria, one from Kazakhstan and one from Jordan. The court discharged these legs and said that after looking at the entire charge sheet and other documents, it was found that these people were not present in Markaz's program during that period.