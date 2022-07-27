Taco between two rivals and pipe to the goalkeeper: England’s great goal in the 4-0 win against Sweden for the Women’s European Championship

Great goal from Alessia Russo for England, who thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final of the Women’s European Championship



England became the first finalist of the Women’s European Championship after beating Sweden 4-0 and a pearl that left the rout of the British was his third goal, the one he got Alessia Russo, who used a luxury resource to convert, and his goal will remain one of the best of the year. His precision and the place where he ended up putting the ball were added, in a score that generated the outbreak of the 32 thousand people present in the Estadio Bramall Lane of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom, venue of the tournament.

Sweden had several chances to get ahead on the scoreboard in the opening minutes, but didn’t take advantage of them. England, however, was much more successful in the rival box. That made the difference and allowed the locals to take the victory.

Alessia Russo, about to put the cue that was worth the third goal for England (REUTERS / Carl Recine)

The Scandinavians began carrying the weight of the match against the host team. In the first minutes the English goalkeeper Mary Earps had to clear a shot from Sofia Jakobsson. Shortly after, Stina Blackstenius he headed in after a corner from the right by Kosovare Asllani, but the ball went wide.

However, after half an hour of the game the English began to hit. At 38 minutes of play, Beth Mead he used a cross from Lucy Bronze and defined with a cross shot. It was Mead’s sixth goal of the tournament, equaling the record set by the German. Inka Grings in the 2009 championship.

Russo celebrates his great goal against the Swedes (REUTERS / Carl Recine)

From that moment on, the locals had more peace of mind and went into the break with the advantage in what was a prologue to a great night. At the dawn of the complement (3 minutes), Mead executed a corner kick and Bronze anticipated to connect with a header and convert the second goal. Then they could have widened their gap with a shot at the crossbar. Lauren Hemp.

Although at 23 minutes the jewel of the night came from Russo, who received in the area and his shot was deflected by the goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. The Englishwoman went to look for the rebound and she saw that she was marked by two rivals and she, realizing it, from a complicated angle, decided to risk it for an anthology cue that passed between the goalkeeper’s legs. The goal was shared on social networks and in seconds it went viral. Her annotation generated the explosion of the people for the quality in the definition and because she also liquidated the match against the Nordics.

The most important instances of the first semifinal of the Women’s European Championship

Missing 14 minutes Francesca Kirby he specified the fourth scream and decorated the result. It was a party for the English women who were able to bring a great victory to their people and got the pass to the final of the tournament. After losing the definitions of 1984 (against Sweden) and 2009 (against Germany), England will seek to reinforce the adage that the third time is the charm.

His rival will come out of the second semi-final that will face Germany and France this Wednesday, which will be played at the Stadium MK of Bletchley, in Milton Keynes. The decisive match will be played this Sunday at the wembley stadium.

