Tactical mecha battle RPG Relayer confirms release date in new trailer

There are many fans of ‘genus mecha‘in the manganime and it is not for less, works such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Mobile Suit Gundam, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann or Macross have managed to make us fall in love with their epic and its emotional plots. In videogames, we have had proposals for this aspect of the Science fiction as essential as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Relayer will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on March 24, 2022This time it will be Kadokawa Games the one in charge of bringing these titanic battles to our consoles with the tactical RPG, Relayer, which has set its global release date through its new gameplay trailer, where we have been able to observe some of its mechanics and meet its protagonists.

The title will come to PS4 and PS5 on next March 24, 2022 simultaneously all over the world. As Gematsu has reported, this global launch has been achieved by delaying the initial release date in Japan to make it coincide with that of the rest of the world. Relayer will put us at the controls of combat robots in a intergalactic adventure turn-based strategy game from the creators of God Wars.

Spanish subtitles will arrive with a future updateIn Relayer we will have different types of Stellar Gears, the combat ships controlled by the Starchilds, where the attack range and the type of weaponry of each unit will vary, proposing complex battles for which we can customize and improve our highlights, level up and develop different skills. The game will hit the market in English and Japanese, although Clouded Leopard Entertainment has confirmed that the Spanish subtitles They will arrive in a future update.

