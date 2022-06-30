Tactical shooter Ready or Not debuts huge update alongside colorful trailer

Void Interactive has made over 500 fixes following player feedback.

Fans of tactical shooters have in Ready or Not a new opportunity to face tense combat. The game has been available on PC since it was released in early access last December, but Void Interactive has continued to improve it with numerous changes.

Includes over 500 internal fixesThe trailer that leads the news has been released to celebrate the goal of releasing the game’s long-awaited (and huge) update, which includes over 500 internal fixes that have not been detailed. As we read on Steam, the adjustments have been made following feedback from Supporter Edition players.

In addition to the usual dose of action, in the video we see some of these playable changes while showing scenes that intersperse shots in dark environments and in other rooms more illuminated due to neon lights. At the end of the trailer there is a surprise in the form of a special guest.

Precisely Ready or Not was news a few days ago because it mysteriously disappeared from Steam, although from Void Interactive they have clarified that it was due to a copyright infringement claim after being accused of lack of sensitivity for publishing a level that could remind of an attack.

