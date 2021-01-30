General News

Taecyeon Asks (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon To Write A Song For 2PM After Finding Out She’s A Big Fan

January 30, 2021
Taecyeon shared his hopes for a collaboration with 2PM fan Soyeon of (G)I-DLE!

On January 29, Taecyeon tweeted a hyperlink to a YouTube video titled “Jeon Soyeon, a True Fan of 2PM Sunbae-nims [senior artists].” The video is a compilation of Soyeon exhibiting how massive of a fan of 2PM she is, as she talks about going to their live shows, dances the choreography to their songs on the spot, and extra.

Taecyeon first shared the hyperlink with the response, “Mmm??” He then added as a reply, “Soyeon, since that is the case, please write us a tune” and added indicators for laughter.

Soyeon is properly generally known as a gifted songwriter, and he or she’s labored on (G)I-DLE’s hit songs together with “LATATA,” “HANN,” “Lion,” and plenty of extra. Along with penning songs for the group and her personal solo work, she’s additionally taken half in writing tracks for different artists, together with CLC’s “No,” Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon’s “Dessert,” and Apink’s Namjoo’s “Chicken.”

(G)I-DLE is at the moment selling their tune “HWAA,” which has gained seven music present trophies up to now. It was not too long ago introduced that 2PM can be making a full group comeback after member Junho is discharged from the navy in March. In the meantime, Taecyeon will quickly star within the upcoming tvN drama “Vincenzo” that premieres in February.

