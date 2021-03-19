Taecyeon Dishes On Being Similar To His “Vincenzo” Character + 2PM’s Comeback Plans

In a current interview and pictorial with 1st Look journal, 2PM’s Taecyeon talked about his hit drama “Vincenzo,” his ideas on appearing, and extra!

Taecyeon is at present starring in tvN’s “Vincenzo” as Jang Joon Woo, a seemingly harmless rookie lawyer with a stunning secret. The multifaceted position, which is in contrast to something the 2PM member has performed earlier than, has allowed Taecyeon to showcase his spectacular vary as an actor.

Describing the position as a brand new problem for him, Taecyeon revealed that he was initially drawn to the character of Jang Joon Woo due to how comparable they had been.

“Joon Woo shares so many similarities with my real-life persona that after I first learn the script, I assumed to myself, ‘I’ve to do that position!’” he recalled. “However because it turned out, Jang Joon Woo was a personality with all kinds of surprising charms.”

“As a result of he’s a personality whose persona switches forwards and backwards between chilly and heat, I’ve been spending plenty of time worrying about every little element throughout filming, questioning, ‘Will it look proper if I categorical [the character] like this?’” stated Taecyeon. “As a result of it’s a form of appearing that I’ve by no means tried earlier than, I’m curious to see how viewers react to this facet of me.”

Taecyeon additionally spoke passionately about appearing and the form of actor he strives to turn into.

“Once I take a look at [potential] appearing tasks, I take note of how the story unfolds, after which what sort of facet of myself I can present via my character,” he shared. “Fairly than portraying a completely completely different individual, I personally consider appearing as bringing out one other facet of myself or amplifying completely different points of myself to painting [a character].

“I hope that when folks see my appearing, they’ll be capable of instantly perceive what sort of character I’m taking part in and what sort of scenario he’s in. I’m working exhausting to attain that.”

With the entire 2PM members now having accomplished their navy service, followers are eagerly anticipating their long-awaited comeback as a full group.

Confirming that 2PM was planning to return as a full group for the primary time since 2016, Taecyeon stated, “It’s not set in stone but whether or not we’ll be capable of make a comeback this 12 months, however we’re planning it.”

He went on to inform the followers, “As a result of we’ve been on hiatus for over 5 years, the members are within the midst of significantly discussing what facet of the group we are able to present [through the comeback], so please wait just a bit longer.”

Watch Taecyeon in his drama “The Sport: In direction of Zero” with subtitles beneath!

