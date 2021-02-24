Taecyeon Shares Updates On 2PM’s Comeback, Insights Into His Role In “Vincenzo,” And More

Simply two months into the brand new 12 months, 2PM’s Taecyeon has fairly a busy agenda!

After his 2020 drama “The Sport: In direction of Zero” wrapped up, he filmed the film “Hansan,” which is about to be launched in 2021. Now, within the midst of filming “Vincenzo,” the idol-turned-actor teamed up with Singles journal for a pictorial and interview.

In “Vincenzo,” Taecyeon performs an intern named Jang Joon Woo who joins forces with an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere (Track Joong Ki) and a sharp-tongued lawyer (Jeon Yeo Bin) to take down villains who can’t be punished by the courtroom of regulation.

On his character Jang Joon Woo, Taecyeon commented, “After I first acquired the script, I assumed to myself, ‘Wait, I feel I want to do that,’ as a result of Joon Woo’s character was so in sync with who I’m in actual life. He even seems on an electrical scooter in his first scene, which made me really feel like somebody had secretly filmed me in actual life. However because the story progresses, there’s extra to Joon Woo than his awkward and aloof facet, so I’m paying quite a lot of consideration to my appearing.”

Taecyeon additionally acknowledged that one of many joys of appearing is that he will get to interrupt stereotypes along with his totally different characters.

A number of months in the past, 2PM’s comeback was introduced. Concerning preparations, the artist defined, “We’re training, but it surely’s unsure if it’ll occur this 12 months. We’re planning issues, however as a result of quite a lot of totally different conditions are overlapping, I feel it’s vital that we manage first.”

If 2PM makes a comeback this 12 months, it will likely be their first album in 5 years after “Gents’s Sport” in 2016. Taecyeon added, “Since the entire members write music, every member has one thing totally different in thoughts. It’s not simple to determine what sort of music needs to be our title tune or which course we must always go in. Issues would go easily as soon as the tune is determined on, however the members haven’t had the possibility to come back to a call. Properly, the latest first spherical of making an attempt failed. Making a comeback is one thing all of the members are trying ahead to, however I feel we’d like extra time.”

Taecyeon’s response as to why he enjoys appearing appeared to mirror in his perspective as an artist as effectively. When requested if the general public can anticipate 2PM to sport their manly and tough idea they’re identified for, he responded, “Lots of people bear in mind us for that, however isn’t there a necessity for change because the members have grown? Members that have been of their early-20s at the moment are of their mid-30s, so the model of our staff must also change.”

Wrapping up the interview, Taecyeon acknowledged that he has began to search for new challenges to go after apart from his work, akin to cooking or making issues.

Watch Taecyeon’s efficiency in “The Sport: In direction of Zero” right here!

