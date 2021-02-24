Taemin Talks About Pursuing His Own Style Of Music, Promoting As SHINee, And More

SHINee’s Taemin appears charismatic for Dazed Korea!

Within the interview launched with the pictorial on February 23, Taemin answered what sort of music he thought represented him. The artist replied, “A hybrid. I don’t wish to simply comply with the development. Though tendencies are positively essential, I wish to exit and put my very own colour on that development. It’s like the sensation of not being constrained by one thing and mixing issues to create one thing of my very own. With out shedding public enchantment and whereas sustaining an optimistic picture, I wish to have one thing of my very own.”

He continued, “Some individuals inform me to do music that’s simple for individuals to take heed to or that I’ve to consider the music charts. Nonetheless, I don’t wish to chase after the outcomes which are seen proper now. This may be seen as being grasping, however I consider {that a} time will come wherein individuals empathize with a method that’s like me and that’s like Taemin. I’ve to maintain going sturdy.”

Taemin additionally shared his ideas on selling with the SHINee members as soon as once more. He revealed, “First, it feels nice and I’m very excited. I can really feel that each one the members are stuffed to the brim with the will to work onerous. That’s why we really feel that we have to management the pacing of our energy collectively as properly. Because it’s the primary time in awhile because the members have gathered collectively, there’s so many issues we every wish to do. We made ideas that we strive varied issues comparable to selection reveals and YouTube, and never simply music. We now have to compromise properly inside that, however even that course of is enjoyable.”

SHINee just lately made their highly-anticipated return with their seventh studio album and title observe “Don’t Name Me.”

