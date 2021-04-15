Tagger Media Secures $8.5 Million Series A Investment

Tagger Media secured an $8.5 million Series A funding from 5 Elms Capital, a worldwide investor in excessive development B2B software program companies. The funding will speed up its product roadmap improvement and momentum of gross sales and advertising attain across the globe.

“Tagger is shaping the way forward for how model entrepreneurs will plan, handle and measure their rising investments in influencer advertising,” Tagger CEO Dave Dickman stated. “With this capital, I’m proud to guide a worldwide workforce that may develop and scale our platform, options, and assets to assist Tagger customers as they scale their influencer advertising and social listening efforts.”

The influencer advertising and social listening platform noticed over one hundred pc development in 2020. As a key participant within the $20 billion influencer advertising house, it guides world manufacturers and companies in influencer discovery, marketing campaign administration and measurement throughout its 13 workplaces worldwide. Final 12 months, Tagger received Greatest Influencer Advertising and marketing platform on the Digiday Know-how Awards.

“Influencer advertising is a big and rising class inside the broader digital advertising Panorama,” 5 Elms Capital companion Ryan Mandl stated. “Tagger’s potential to offer manufacturers and companies with a streamlined platform to handle their whole influencer advertising operation, together with their potential to equip prospects with entry to probably the most reliable knowledge within the business presents a singular worth proposition.”

Tagger not too long ago grew with a number of additions to its world workforce. The growth consists of the appointments of Bianca Ker as head of buyer success in Los Angeles; Luke Nemorin as EMEA industrial director in London and Darryl Singer as head of gross sales in Toronto.