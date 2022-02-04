Tagliafico was furious with Ajax after his frustrated move to Barcelona: “They disappointed me”

Tagliafico broke the silence after his frustrated move to Barcelona and aimed against Ajax (Photo: Reuters)

Nicolás Tagliafico He was one step away from signing for him. Barcelona in this recent European pass market, but the Ajax decided to retain the left back. The footballer of the Argentine national team felt that this transfer could give him a boost this year, which will host the World Cup in Qatar between November and December. The frustration at the truncated negotiation was evident to the point that the former Independent decided to break his usual formality to show his anger.

“At this moment when an irrefutable opportunity comes to me and they don’t let me, I notice that they disappoint me. I understand that the situations were not easy, that we are in January, but in the end it ends up hurting both of us, both for me because I cannot achieve what I want and for the club, because it holds me back. I feel that opportunities cannot be missed and this was a unique opportunity. Being able to go to a club like Barça was a dream opportunity for me and they didn’t help me. There was also no clarity from the beginning to tell me that they were not going to help me. It disappoints me because I have the feeling that my professionalism harmed me, always training well, never causing a problem, having good behavior every day. It is my mentality and my way of being and I always go that way, but I see that sometimes it adds to you and on other occasions it penalizes you and makes you wonder if it is not better to look only for one’s interests and have a different attitude for one’s own benefit”, the player exploded against the Ajax board in an interview he gave to the Spanish newspaper As.

The defender fights for the position in the squad albiceleste with Marcos Acuña and currently he is not having as much space in the Dutch club. Coach Erik Ten Hag only started him in two games and the left back is closed by the experienced Daley Blind, who had an extensive stint at Manchester United but accumulates almost his entire life at Ajax. During many stretches of the stay of Tagliafico, Blind acted as a central marker, but currently that place is owned by the Argentine Lisandro Martinez. “I didn’t see much of a future to play because there wasn’t much change, there wasn’t anything different. Here I already know everything, I know how things are going to continue. The coach decided on another teammate and has his favorites. I don’t see any change, that’s why I thought it was the ideal time to leave and the club didn’t allow me”.

“Since the tournament started, after the Copa América, I had injuries. I also had a suspension, so I started from behind and the team began to consolidate in a way that I was not, I was not part of the eleven. I started training like I always do but I began to realize that the coach was not going to take me into account, he was not going to give me minutes and I talked about it with him, he told me that he had started with an injury, that the team is doing well, that now he could not touch him, that keep training me… and I did”, recognized the 29-year-old man who left Banfield, passed through Murcia and was captain of Independiente, who became champion of the South American Cup in the maracana.

“In December and January I find that I added a few minutes compared to what I had been adding before and in the National Team I did add minutes, that helped me. I always try to see the positive things in everything and I trained harder, trained the weaknesses I had, I started to train more in the gym, to have more energy, to take care of myself much more but in this situation one wants to play, “he acknowledged.

And he added: “This market was ideal to look for minutes, although nobody guarantees me the minutes in January, in another club, with the armed teams, but it gave me the opportunity to change scenery. Starting from scratch in another team and the desire to continue growing is still there. It is a time to go out, find another motivation. I feel that here, no matter how hard I keep myself at a good level and work, I cannot compete for the position.”.

Facing the World Cup, Tagliafico has just been a starter in the win against Chile as a visitor but was not in the next qualifying match against Colombia due to accumulation of yellow cards. “I am very calm because I did not lower my performance. I feel that I can perform, I am not lacking in football. Obviously it is not the same to play every game as it is to play every four games, but nevertheless I feel that I have a lot of energy during the National Team’s training sessions and that is what makes me calmest”, he expressed in view of what will be the road towards Qatar 2022.

