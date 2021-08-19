Tahira Kashyap Broadcasts Her Debut Movie And This Is What Ayushmann Khurrana Has To Say

Tahira Kashyap just lately took to her social media to announce her debut characteristic movie titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will take us throughout the lives of city ladies with the similar surname.

Tahira shared the poster on her Instagram captioning it, ”Feeling so numb! Can’t imagine it’s in any case taking place ï¸Â I think simplest gratitude Forever thankful to all the ones people who find themselves bringing my dream, the tale so on the subject of my center to lifestyles. It’s too excellent to be true however I suppose ‘wintry weather all the time turns to spring’. This movie has observed me thru more than a few states and levels of lifestyles however all that I’ve realized from my apply, my mom and my spouse is to by no means surrender. And I used to be supported with compatible individuals who have been there thru and thru with me in this adventure, thanks @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @ellipsisentertainment for being at it and thanks @applausesocial @sameern for making this palpable! Thanks on your toughen in this @segaldeepak @garg.prasoon @chainanisunil @devnidhib @lordmeow @findingshanti @swatisiyer @piyasawhney9”.

The manufacturer additional added ”I believe it was once a wait price it’s whilst as I used to be simply looking ahead to my dream workforce each off and on display screen to return on board @divyadutta25 @saiyami #sakshi and my two little ladies @vanshika_taparia @aristamehta and the gifted @mrfilmistaani thanks such a lot for believing in #sharmajikibeti and me. Additionally we have now the cool @ravjeetsingh7 @dabasparvin and @sushant_ghadge_ Thanks to my whole staff who I will see are giving greater than let’s get ”.

Even husband Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to toughen his spouse’s new challenge captioning it, ”Her debut movie ï¸Â”

