Tahira Kashyap Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian Creator, Professor, and Theatre Director. She is the partner of well known Bollywood Actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Let’s dig out some additional information on Tahira’s existence.

Biography/Wiki

Tahira Kashyap was once born on 21 January 1985 (age 35; as in 2018) in Chandigarh, India. By means of occupation, Tahira is a Creator, Professor, and Theatre Director. Tahira’s writing debut started together with her novel “I Promise”, which is a story a few perfectionist.

Tahira studied from Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and is an alumna of Punjab School, Chandigarh, India. She has a Masters Degree in Mass Verbal exchange.

In September 2018, Tahira took to Instagram and a professional that she was once detected with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ in her right kind breast with over the top grade malignant cells and had gone through mastectomy. Later her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana showed that she is ok.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’6″

Weight: 60 kg

Decide Measurements: 38-26-36

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

Tahira Kashyap was once born in a Brahmin Family. Her mother and father are Yajan Kashyap and Anita Kashyap.

Tahira purchased married to her longtime boyfriend, Ayushmann Khurrana throughout the 12 months 2011 and are blessed with two children, Virajveer and Varushka.

Radio Jockey grew to become Actor, Aparshakti Khurrana, is her Brother-in-law.

Main points

Tahira was once an full of life member of her faculty theater team and other theater groups external her faculty.

Tahira to start with worked as an Assistant Professor at Mithibai College, Mumbai. Later she began teaching at the R.D. National College and W. A. Science College.

She was once the Programming Head at BIG 92.7 FM.

She, along with Ayushmann Khurrana, co-authored Ayushmann’s biography, titled ‘Cracking The Code.’