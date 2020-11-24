TAICCA Unveils the Taiwan Creative Content Fest

Taiwan carried out impressively amid the international pandemic, suppressing COVID-19 and creating area for creativity and technological innovation to flourish.

That allowed the Taiwan Creative Content Company to carry Taiwan’s cultural content material to the worldwide market in the first-ever Taiwan Creative Content Fest from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22.

At the official kickoff press convention for the fest, TAICCA confirmed that worldwide consumers are evincing rising curiosity in the potential of Taiwanese content material and that gross sales to distributors round the globe are trending up accordingly.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-Chang made a particular look to have a good time the launch of Taiwan’s new cultural model — emphasizing immersive social experiences — and TCCF’s worldwide market options. Su appeared by way of a digital actuality assembly platform supplied by XRSPACE, a brand new Taiwanese firm centered on digital actuality and 5G social expertise. Worldwide consumers appeared utilizing the VR area as properly.

Taiwanese Minister of Tradition Lee Yung-Te additionally spoke at the press convention to emphasise that the Ministry goals to extend consciousness of Taiwan’s cultural model. Based on Lee, thanks partly to TCCF’s promotion of dynamic authentic content material and its showcase of rising industries in Taiwan, a Taiwanese cultural wave seems sure in the post-pandemic world.

TAICCA Chairperson Ting Hsiao-Ching identified the significance of TCCF itself, other than the content material and firms showcased there.

“In such a tough and turbulent 12 months,” she stated, “content material industries round the world have been in shock. Bodily exhibitions and occasions have been tough to arrange, so that they’ve turn into uncommon throughout these instances — so TCCF is an affidavit to our capabilities in Taiwan.

“In the inaugural TCCF, we want to present the worldwide potential of Taiwan’s cultural content material industries and drive consciousness and gross sales of Taiwanese content material.”

Taiwanese movies have shined in worldwide movie festivals and Taiwanese collection have additionally reached new heights as international streaming platforms surge worldwide. Critically acclaimed collection, resembling “The Teenage Psychic,” “The World Between Us” and “The Victims’ Recreation,” have been both worldwide co-productions or screened solely on worldwide platforms.

TCCF introduced a large 123 of cultural content material, together with movies, tv, written works, animation and immersive content material. It additionally highlighted on-line matchmaking assembly programs for worldwide consumers — a brand new enterprise mannequin for worldwide commerce reveals. Past that, TCCF demonstrated Taiwan’s forward-thinking immersive content material trade, which opened up new prospects and outside-the-box concepts for cultural content material worldwide.

Whereas bodily occasions are postponed or canceled on account of the pandemic, digital occasions are booming and sustaining content material industries’ market circulate. Seizing the alternative to maneuver past conventional face-to-face conferences and shows, TAICCA designed an internet matchmaking and meeting-reservation platform and optimized on-line streaming boards. It has additionally created an X-Actuality digital enterprise showroom with XRSPACE. With cutting-edge VR expertise, guests have been capable of take pleasure in a digital TCCF and expertise a brand new definition of social engagement.

Additionally launched was a TCCF app the place guests might register for immersive content material exhibition experiences, reserve matchmaking conferences and obtain the newest convention updates. For members who couldn’t attend the bodily occasion, all conferences have been livestreamed and highlights of TCCF have been made accessible proper at their fingertips by way of the app.

The press convention additionally featured the curators of three of the fest’s themed exhibitions — Immersive Content, Story Translation and Taiwanese Pattern Views — presenting highlights from their reveals.

Samuel Wang, who beforehand curated the closing ceremony for the 2017 Summer time Universiade video games, introduced the Immersive Content Expertise Zone, which included the 5G model of “Rhythm With U,” an exhibition that includes dance troupe U Theater; and the world premiere in-person screening of “Curious Alice,” a VR expertise that places the viewer in the footwear of the “Alice in Wonderland” heroine. The undertaking was a Taiwan-U.Okay. manufacturing. These shows showcase Taiwan’s inventive and co-production capabilities for immersive content material.

Frank Huang of Double-Grass, who has curated the annual Taipei Artwork Ebook Honest, harnessed his interdisciplinary experience for TCCF’s Story Change exhibition. This discussion board showcased a number of artists in “story gamification,” demonstrating the potentialities of adapting books and comedian books to different content material codecs.

Taiwanese Pattern Views was led by Johnason Lo, famous curator and TCCF’s visible director for 2020. Lo created Taiwan HYPE, an exhibition that introduced collectively Taiwan’s aggressive producers and inventive industries at the VIESHOW Sq.. With 37 groups, HYPE aimed to rework conventional industries in Taiwan and encourage dialog between the spheres of expertise growth and inventive tradition.