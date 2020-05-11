Taika Waititi: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Thor: Love And Thunder Director

Taika Waititi Is Tight With Flight Of The Conchords

A movie that introduced Taika Waititi nearer to the American mainstream (pre-Thor: Ragnarok) is the 2014 vampire mockumentary What We Do within the Shadows, which he co-starred, co-wrote and co-directed with fellow Kiwi, Jemaine Clement, whom some might acknowledge as the opposite half of Flight of the Conchords, with Bret McKenzie. He has been shut with “New Zealand’s fourth hottest folks parody duo” since they had been all a part of the five-man comedy troupe generally known as So You are a Man, which carried out on levels all through New Zealand and Australia within the mid-1990s. Waititi additionally collaborated with the musical comedians on a number of episodes of their short-lived HBO sitcom and re-teamed with Clement to provide two televisions collection spun-off from What We Do within the Shadows, together with the FX present of the identical title and Wellington Paranormal, which follows two police officer characters from the unique movie.