Taika Waititi Making Not One, But Two ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Animated Series for Netflix

Taika Waititi is partnering with Netflix on a pair of animated sequence — one primarily based on the world of “Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility” and one other primarily based on the Oompa-Loompa characters.

Waititi, who gained an Academy Award for the “Jojo Rabbit” tailored screenplay, will write, direct, and govt produce each tasks. The 2 “Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility” films have been primarily based on the 1964 kids’s novel by Roald Dahl about the adventures of younger Charlie Bucket inside the chocolate manufacturing unit of Willy Wonka.

The Oompa-Loompas are small people who have been preyed upon in Loompaland earlier than Wonka invited them to work at his manufacturing unit. They’re paid in cocoa beans and are additionally mischievous, loving sensible jokes and singing songs.

“The exhibits will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the unique story whereas constructing out the world and characters far past the pages of the Dahl ebook for the very first time,” Netflix mentioned.

The streaming big additionally revealed that Waititi’s signing on to those two sequence marks the starting of an “in depth partnership” between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Firm, which can reimagine a lot of Dahl’s tales, together with “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “The Twits,” and others.

“Discovering simply the proper artistic accomplice to convey Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a frightening activity…till Taika walked into the room,” mentioned Netflix Vice President of Unique Animation Melissa Cobb. “Then, it was actually apparent. If Dahl had created a personality of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m fairly positive he would have created Taika.”

Gideon Simeloff, business and leisure director for the Roald Dahl Story Firm, mentioned, “In the phrases of Willy Wonka himself – we’re ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this undertaking. There’s something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s artistic aptitude and inimitable humorousness and we can’t consider anybody extra completely suited to main the artistic cost on these first of their type, function high quality Netflix exhibits.

Netflix mentioned it’s aiming to develop on its titles in the area for animated function movies for households, together with Academy Award nominated “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos, “The Willoughbys” from Kris Pearn and “Over The Moon” from Glen Keane in 2020.

Waititi’s directing credit embrace “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Hunt For The Wilderpeople,” “What We Do In The Shadows,” and the Oscar-nominated brief movie, “Two Automobiles, One Evening” He’s presently in post-production on the function movie “Subsequent Aim Wins” and will subsequent write and direct “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Waititi directed the season one finale of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, and he served as govt producer, co-writer, and director the TV adaptation of “What We Do In The Shadows” on FX, now going into its second season.