Taika Waititi provides information about his Famous person Wars film, which can have new characters and “increase its universe”

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has spoken about his new Famous person Wars film, which will focal point on a complete new forged of charactersbecause it targets to increase the universe of the franchise.

Talking to General Movie, Waititi defined that their objective isn’t to make a movie this is in response to references to pre-existing lore and canonsince that does not permit Famous person Wars to develop.

“I believe for the Famous person Wars universe to increase, it has to increase.”, stated. “I do not believe it will do any excellent within the Famous person Wars universe to make a film the place everyone seems to be like, ‘oh nice, that is the blueprints for the Millennium Falcon, that is Chewbacca’s grandmother.‘”.

“I might cherish to do one thing new and create some new characters and simply increase the sector, in a different way it’ll really feel like an overly small tale..”

Waititi stated remaining August that he had a closed tale that are compatible his trademark taste, however this replace from “new characters” is essentially the most data he has given at the subject. Each he and LucasFilm and Disney were extremely quiet concerning the movie because it was once introduced in Might 2020.

LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy did ascertain that the premiere is deliberate for the top of 2023, however, even so, she stated that “now we have now not closed anything else“.

The movie in a different way lacks an respectable name or plot synopsis, even though no less than we now know (type of) the place it stands within the world Famous person Wars universe, it appears someplace some distance, some distance clear of what’s already established.