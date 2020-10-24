Taika Waititi Signs on as Executive Producer for Sundance Labs Film

Oscar-winning author and director Taika Waititi has signed on to government produce “Frybread Face and Me.”

The movie follows two adolescent Navajo cousins from completely different worlds who bond throughout a summer time herding sheep on their grandmother’s ranch in Arizona whereas studying extra about their household’s previous and themselves.

Written and directed by Native American filmmaker Billy Luther (Navajo, Hopi and Laguna Pueblo), “Frybread Face and Me” was one of many 10 tasks chosen as a part of 2020 Sundance Institute Administrators and Screenwriters Labs. The movie is semi-autobiographical and Chad Burris (“Metropolis Boyz” “Ass Backwards”) is signed on to supply.

Waititi, who’s in pre-production on “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the untitled “Star Wars” film, learn the script and instantly signed on, in line with Luther. Waititi is the primary Maori to win an Oscar and in his acceptance speech mentioned, “I dedicate this to all of the Indigenous youngsters on the earth who need to do artwork and dance and write tales.” He added, “We’re the unique storytellers and we are able to make it right here, as effectively.”

Luther, whose tasks spotlight the Native expertise, is the director-producer of the award-winning documentary, “Miss Navajo,” which premiered on the 2007 Sundance Film Pageant and aired nationally on PBS’ Impartial Lens that very same yr. It adopted the story of a younger girl competing within the Miss Navajo magnificence pageant. His second documentary function, “Seize,” premiered on the 2011 Sundance Film Pageant and aired nationally on public tv that very same yr. In 2018, he launched his net collection “alter-NATIVE,” for PBS’ Indie Lens StoryCast.