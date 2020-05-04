Taika Waititi to Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film – Variety

Taika Waititi will direct a brand new “Star Wars” film for theatrical launch, which he’s co-writing with “1917” scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Disney and Lucasfilm introduced on Monday.

The studio additionally confirmed {that a} new untitled “Star Wars” TV collection is within the works at Disney Plus from “Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland, which Variety reported solely final month.

The movie information affirms studies that first broke in January that Waititi was creating a “Star Wars” film, on the heels of his well-received work directing the season finale of the hit Disney Plus “Star Wars” collection “The Mandalorian.”

It’s unclear if Waititi’s movie is considered one of Disney’s three untitled “Star Wars” films dated for Dec. 2022, 2024 and 2026 — or if it’s a separate venture.

Beforehand, the filmmaker was coy about these studies when Variety requested about them in February after he gained the very best tailored screenplay Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit.”

“Are there discussions in regards to the ‘Star Wars’ movie? Like, yeah, I mentioned with my buddies in 1996 how cool ‘Star Wars’ was,” Waititi mused in February. “I feel individuals see me hanging out with individuals, particularly with ‘Star Wars,’ and suppose I’m having some huge discussions about it. I might f—ing love to.…If it was proper. I might need to do any type of film if it made sense, and if it felt not like profession suicide.”

This venture is the primary official “Star Wars” characteristic movie to be confirmed after “Recreation of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss walked away from their deal final October to make a collection of “Star Wars” films.

Waititi is subsequent set to direct “Thor: Love and Thunder” for Disney’s Marvel Studios, which is presently scheduled to open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022. Variety just lately reported that Waititi will co-write that venture with “Somebody Nice” screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.