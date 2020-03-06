Taika Waititi to make two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series for Netflix

New Zealand Oscar winner to broaden animated show in step with the appreciated Roald Dahl e guide

The Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi has signed a care for Netflix to jot down, direct and deliver two animated sequence in step with the works of the youngsters’s creator, Roald Dahl.

The leisure large acknowledged Waititi’s collaboration with Netflix may very well be “in step with the sector and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility”, while the second one sequence may very well be a “wholly distinctive take” at the Oompa-Loompas, the diminutive and mysterious employees who dispense chocolate, and now and once more cautionary suggestion, at Willy Wonka’s manufacturing facility.

