Taika Waititi Trolled Everyone With Thor: Love And Thunder Script Revealing Tony Stark Is Still Alive

The Thor franchise has had an fascinating life in theaters. Whereas the primary film was a merely fish out of water story, The Darkish World did not resonate with audiences and critics when it hit theaters again in 2013. Taika Waititi breathed new life into each the property and the character itself, permitting Chris Hemsworth to flex his comedic muscle tissue within the threequel. And the success of Thor: Ragnarok was so vital that the God of Thunder is the primary hero to get a fourth solo film.