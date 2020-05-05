Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars film

Star Wars Day (4th Might… like Might the 4th be with You, geddit?) has delivered some massive information for followers, with Oscar winner Taika Waititi confirmed to be directing and co-writing a new big-screen outing.

Waititi, who not too long ago gained Greatest Tailored Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit, is engaged on a screenplay alongside 1917 author Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Thor: Ragnarok director Waititi was beforehand concerned in Disney+ Star Wars collection The Mandalorian, voicing a droid character and directed the primary season finale, however not too long ago revealed that he wouldn’t be concerned within the upcoming second season.

Guess now we all know why…

Disney has additionally formally introduced that Russian Doll author Leslye Headland is develping a new as-yet-untitled Star Wars collection for Disney+ and write, govt produce, and function showrunner, as first reported late final month.

Launch dates for each Waititi’s and Headland’s initiatives haven’t but been introduced.

They be a part of a rising checklist of Star Wars initiatives within the works at Disney together with a collection based mostly on the lifetime of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) previous to the occasions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and one other following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Should you’re trying to watch the Star Wars movies launched thus far all of them are on Disney+ now – you possibly can watch them with a free seven-day free trial or subscribe for a 12 months for £59.99.