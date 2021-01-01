‘Tails have come out, elephant has yet to come out’! Farmer leader said – Government is not worried about rejecting agricultural laws

Farmers Protest: The farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the center have claimed that the central government is not getting tired of rejecting the agricultural laws. On Friday, at a press conference on the Singhu border, the farmers said that this movement is now in a decisive phase. Also Read – Farmers’ demonstration amidst fierce cold wave, press conference to be held at 5.30 pm

Let us know that despite the havoc of the cold wave and the temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius on New Year’s Day in Delhi, farmers are still demonstrating on the borders with Delhi. In the sixth round of talks between the government and farmer organizations on Wednesday, it was agreed to remove the apprehensions related to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and the ordinance issued in relation to the NCR and the Air Quality Management Commission in adjoining areas. The next round of talks is to be held on 4 January. Also Read – Farmers standing on the borders of Delhi, said – will not back down from the demand to repeal the agricultural law

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India on the Singhu border said, “The farmers’ movement is now in a decisive phase, I will only say about the talks on the 30th that the tail has come out, the elephant is yet to come out. The government has not bothered to get legal rights to MSP and reject all three agricultural laws. ” Also Read – UP farmers will become strong, CM Yogi will start campaign from January 6 to double the income of the donors

He said, “We have talks on the 4th (January 4), if the results do not come out satisfactory, then on the 6th the KMP highway will be marched. Desh Jagruti Abhiyan will be run in the entire country for 2 weeks from 6th to 20th.

Earlier, after a meeting with a 41-member delegation of farmers who were demonstrating, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that 50 percent solution has been reached after mutual agreement on two of the four issues and on the remaining two issues on January 4 Will be discussed.

On this claim of Agriculture Minister Yogendra Yadav said, “The claims of resolving 50 percent of the issues are false. We have two main demands – three agricultural bills should be abolished and the legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) is still pending. ”