Taipei Film Festival Going Ahead Without Overseas Visitors – Variety

The Taipei Film Festival will go forward in June, making it one of many first vital festivals to take action within the post-coronavirus period. Whereas its movie choice is worldwide, audiences will likely be totally native.

Organizers introduced Monday that the pageant will open on June 25 with the world premiere of Taiwan-made “Silent Forest.” It’ll shut on July 11, with a screening of “Days,” by Tsai Ming-liang, which appeared in competitors in Berlin and earned a particular point out within the Teddy part for homosexual movie.

Based mostly on actual occasions, “Silent Forest describes a merciless recreation by which deaf youngsters uncover the final row of the college bus, and the way the enjoyment of integrating into a brand new life immediately turns into worry. Festival organizers referred to as it “some of the beautiful and stunning motion pictures of 2020.”

Berlin, in late February, was one of many final main movie festivals to happen earlier than the COVID-19 outbreak turned a pandemic that struck Asia, Europe and North America. Since then a string of excessive profile festivals together with these at Cannes, SXSW, Hong Kong and Shanghai, have been canceled or postponed. Others, akin to Sydney and Melbourne, initially canceled this 12 months’s program, however then reversed tack and can change into online-only occasions.

Associated Tales

Taiwan, regardless of being one of many first locations on the earth exterior mainland China to uncover virus instances, has an exemplary monitor report of monitoring, controlling and treating the illness. The island has recorded simply 441 instances and seven deaths.

The pageant will likely be run in accordance with suggestions and rules of the Central Epidemic Command Middle. Organizers warned that if a large-scale group an infection happens in Taiwan inside two weeks earlier than the movie pageant begins, or through the movie pageant, the occasion will likely be instantly cancelled.

One of many authorities’s key illness management measures has been to shut the territory’s borders. These restrictions haven’t but been lifted.

“All abroad filmmakers and judges initially scheduled to be invited through the pageant may have their invites canceled. Since there are not any abroad filmmakers within the worldwide new expertise competitors, the bodily award ceremony will likely be canceled and the winner lists will as a substitute be introduced on-line,” organizers stated.

Taiwan’s solely movie competitors for worldwide characteristic motion pictures, the brand new expertise competitors this 12 months contains: “The Cloud in her Room,” by Zheng Lu, which received the Tiger Award at Rotterdam; Tokyo Grand Prix winner “Uncle,” by Denmark’s Frelle Petersen; and “Scales” by Shahad Ameen, which debuted in Worldwide Critics’ Week” on the Venice Film Festival.

2020 Taipei Film Festival’s Worldwide New Expertise Competitors line-up

“Ainu Mosir,” dir. Fukunaga Takeshi, 2020 Japan, USA, China

“The Cloud in Her Room,” dir. Zheng Lu Xinyuan, 2020 Hong Kong, China

“Desterro,” dir. Maria Clara Escobar, 2020 Brazil, Portugal, Argentina

“Exile,” dir. Visar Morina, 2020 Germany, Belgium, Kosovo

“Leaving Virginia,” dir. Lin Li-shu, 2020 Taiwan

“The Metamorphosis of Birds,” dir. Catarina Vasconcelos 2020 Portugal

“The Portray of Evil,” dir. Chen Yung-chi, 2020 Taiwan

“Scales,” dir. Shahad Ameen, 2019 UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia

“Track Without a Title,” dir. Melina Leon, 2019 Peru, Spain, USA

“This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” dir. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, 2019 Lesotho, South Africa and Italy

“Uncle,” dir. Frelle Petersen, 2019 Denmark

“Window Boy Would Additionally Wish to Have a Submarine,” dir. Alex Piperno, 2020 Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Netherland, Philippines