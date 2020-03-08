Taipei seems to have the virus in hand. Now I worry about returning to the UK 

After the Sars outbreak at the island state in 2003, when 150,000 had been quarantined, Taiwan vowed to be increased prepared subsequent time

As I stepped into a snug consuming place in Taipei, the waiter signalled for me to forestall, then ran at me, gun in hand. He held it shut to my forehead, then – click on on – my temperature was as soon as checked. He look relieved as he ushered me to a nook desk.

Taiwan’s capital (inhabitants 2.7 million) is on prime alert. Temperature exams, face masks and hand sanitisers are the model new customary as city, and the island state, unifies in its struggle in opposition to contagion.

Proceed finding out…

