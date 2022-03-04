Taito Arcade Selection Egret II Mini, analysis and opinions of the game for Multi

We are not talking about anyone: we are talking about the creators of Space Invaders, so they know something about arcades. The Candy model may not have prevailed in Western territory, not at least in our country’s arcades, but it is a style of machine that excites Japanese lovers. The Taito Arcade Selection Egret II Mini is a tribute to the history of Taito and his legendary cabinet.

Taito has been one of the most important companies in Japanese industry. Beyond its transcendence and staying with the merely personal, some of the most magical moments I experienced the only time I’ve been in Japan was inside their Taito Game Station. All I can tell you about what is in there is little: buildings dedicated 100% to the arcade business with some of the most famous and innovative video games in the sector at the user’s disposal. Something paradoxical for Western lovers of this branch of the industry, in which the arcade has remained an anomaly led by mediocre productions of Raw Thrills that roam some famous shopping centers in the country. In Japan it was different..

And, although it differs from what we live here, something did not change: the recreational industry is no longer what it was. In the past, the big ones like Sega, Capcom or Namco broke their nose, technologically speaking, for being at the top of the business, today the vast majority have abandoned the circus to dedicate themselves to the domestic territory and what reigns are card games, experiences cooperatives and unrealizable musical productions in the houses of the players. However, in the Taito Game Station there was always room for memories and great classics of the largest companies in the sector. There was room for Arc System Works, Arika, SNK or, naturally, Taito with their machines, led by the candy Egret.

Although he is currently part of the huge conglomerate of companies that is the gigantic Square Enix, Taito signed some of the most historic titles in the sector, revolutionizing arcades around the world with his Space Invaders or being, currently, one of the main leaders of the recreational sector on Japanese soil. The legacy of titles is practically unfathomable, and it is difficult not to fall for the charms of some of his most famous creations far from the territory of the Martians. The new release of the firm, the Taito Arcade Selection Egret II Mini is a celebration of his legacy.

A tiny Egret II for home

There are so many good decisions in the Taito Arcade Selection Egret II Mini that one can come to understand its price. Beyond its wonderful finishes, which have made it possible to turn a Candy arcade into something truly small and precious, its most special and unique feature is on its screen. With a simple press and turn we can change the orientation of the monitor, which will allow us to enjoy a vertical or horizontal perspective according to the needs of each video game. For example, Space Invaders or Lupine the Third will gain screen ratio with vertical view; Kaiser Knuckle, on the other hand, would be virtually unplayable in any orientation other than horizontal.

But it is not, far from it, the only great detail of the little machine that was created with the intention of celebrating Taito’s legacy: its small components are very good, with a real class arcade stick and wonderful buttons that resemble what you would expect from Sanwa or Seimitsu sticks or buttons but in tiny dimensions. As if that weren’t enough, 4-way and 8-way enthusiasts will be able to configure their stick by turning a small mechanism under the hardware. One turn will let you enjoy the games in four directions; the other in eight.

The dashboard is so ambitious that has not hesitated to include six buttons, a configuration that very few system games take advantage of, but that speaks well of the firm’s commitment to its buyers. Everything works perfectly: the screen is great, the controls are the most optimal and in terms of usability they have not neglected any usual detail in machines of this nature, with the option of saving and loading content for the players who want to save their progress. Game loading menu is elegant and, although it takes a while to show the demo of the software to run, it does its job perfectly.

I have not been able to notice any problems with the emulation of the games in the collection. Although its sound is somewhat limited by its two small speakers, it performs perfectly and not a trouble spot to listen to the catchy melodies of Taito games in the 90s. It seems evident that Taito has tried to live up to its legacy by offering hardware capable of handling each of the chosen titles with ease, something that did not always happen with mini machines from other companies that arrived in stores.

Taito Arcade Selection Egret II Mini Games and Price

The selection is fabulous, although it would be stupid not to recognize that the Taito catalog It is not as well known as that of other benchmarks in the Japanese industry., so it is likely that many players will not take advantage of many of its proposals in the pack. The games included are Adventure Canoe, Bubble Bobble (mythical single-screen platform that had numerous excellent 8-bit ports), Bubble Memories, Bubble Symphony, Cadash Chack’n Pop, Dan-Ku-Ga (a review of Kaiser Knuckle that never made it to arcade), Darius Gaiden, Don Doko Don, Elevator Action, Elevator Action Returns, Fairyland Story, Growl, Gun Frontier, Halley’s Comet, Hat Trick Hero (Football Champ in the western territory, excellent arcade soccer with an obese referee as the main character) or the aforementioned Kaiser Knuckle.

I have not been able to notice any problem with the emulation of the gamesThe list goes on with Kiki KaiKai, The Legend of Kage, Liquid Kids Adventure, Lunar Rescue, Lupine III (which is probably one of the first licensed anime games in history), Metal Black, New Zealand Story, The Ninja Kids, Outer Zone, Pirate Pete, Puzzle Bobble 2X, Qix (The father of Gals Panic but without eroticism!), Raimais, Rainbow Islands EXTRA (a revision of the classic), Rastan Saga, RayForce, Scramble Formation, Space Invaders (video game legend who forever defined the concept of arcade video games), Steel Worker, Tatsujin, Twin Cobra, Violence Fight and Volfied. Isn’t that enough for you? Don’t hesitate to buy the expansion pack with a trackball controller and ten other games incluidos en una tarjeta SD con Arkanoid, Arkanoid Returns, Arkanoid: Revenge of DOH, Birdie King, Cameltry, Marine Date, Plump Pop, Puchi Charat, Strike Bowling y Syvalion.

The connection for the second player is allowed thanks to the different rear USB ports of the Egret II Mini. New expansion packs in the future have not been confirmed for now, but there is enough catalog to add new titles in the future. The machine can be purchased for 199 euros in our territory with the trackball expansion controller and the ten extra games. It will be distributed in May 2022 and will also do so with the option to buy an extra pad for 34.99, and the mini arcade stick for 89.99 euros. Being the Egret II a great product, it is no less true that the price of the accessories is somewhat high for the claims of the platform. However, there is no better way to get a Taito Egret II for your home today more economically… even if it is in a fabulous mini version that, without a doubt, no retro fan will want to miss out.

