Taiwan-Australia Sci-fi Series ‘Interface’ Secures Sonar Entertainment

David Ellender’s Sonar Entertainment will deal with worldwide distribution of “Interface,” an e-sports sci-fi collection conceived by Australian actress and screenwriter Ellie Popov. Manufacturing in Australia and Taiwan is ready to start within the first quarter of 2021.

The story entails a younger tech wizard who’s kidnapped and thrust right into a cyber-punk world, the Circuit Video games, that are a breeding floor for mind-controlling army know-how.

Popov’s Pink Empire Productions developed the present. The corporate’s Amie Casey will produce alongside Justin Jones and Zeus Zamani’s Los Angeles-based Thriller Movies, Adam Horner’s Ignite Photos (Australia), and Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li’s Taipei-based Natural Media Group. Nick Kozakis (“Plague,” “Hunter”) is ready to direct nearly all of the episodes.

The collection is a private-sector co-venture that doesn’t use a co-production treaty, however expects to have the ability to entry federal and state rebate schemes in Australia, and authorities manufacturing help schemes in Taiwan. Season 1 will log in as ten one-hour episodes: six shot in Australia and 4 shot in Taiwan.

The democratically-run island is more and more turning into a hub for worldwide TV manufacturing.

The core producers have already lined up Australian broadcast group 9 Entertainment as producer and Australia distributor. Rights in Taiwan have been pre-bought by Artistic Century Entertainment which intends to broadcast “Interface” on MOD, Taiwan’s largest SVOD service, operated by Chunghwa Telecom.

Sonar can be dealing with “Cypher” an FBI collection that options most of the similar creatives as “Interface.” “Cypher” started play out on Netflix in a number of territories, and was additionally licensed for Taiwan to Artistic Century, which can be streaming the present on MOD.

“Whereas the remainder of the trade struggles with Covid-19 challenges, we’re grateful we will ship extra high quality content material now with ‘Cypher’ and subsequent 12 months ‘Interface’,” mentioned Ellender. Sonar says it would search a U.S. platform for “Interface” as soon as casting and manufacturing are full.

“We’re excited for the chance to create content material that empowers each Asian and Western stars to share lead roles for English-language content material. We imagine this manufacturing and others like it could actually assist enhance range requirements within the world market,” mentioned government producer Li.