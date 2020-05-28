Taiwan-Based Executive was 79 – Variety

Veteran movie distributor and producer Paolo Lee has died. He was 79.

Born in Malaysia, he spent a lot of his movie business profession in Taiwan the place he operated a number of companies over time, together with King’s Video, Scholar Theatre Firm, Lux Cinemas and B.I.G. Movie which he based.

He died on Might 11 in Taiwan, simply days in need of his 80th birthday, and was buried privately by household earlier than business buddies and colleagues had been notified.

Lee (full identify Lee Teck Hoo) attended La Scala, Italy as a music pupil. He began translating Hong Kong and Chinese language-language films for subtitles in Italian to help himself by way of faculty. Whereas there, he additionally met his spouse.

Though dogged by occasional bouts of dangerous well being – together with one notable time when he was transported by ambulance from the Busan Movie Competition to Seoul – Lee remained energetic till his passing.

In 2009 he met Joshua Tong and collectively they based C2M Media. Using the exponential progress of mainland Chinese language cinema on the time, the corporate sought to co-produce large-scale unbiased films focusing on a worldwide viewers.

Lee government produced the Chinese language model of “A Wedding ceremony Invitation,” which was the primary commercially profitable Korean-Chinese language co-production. Othe credit there included ” Miss Granny,” and “When Larry Met Mary.” His most up-to-date credit score will probably be MM2’s “A Journey With Your Spouse” directed by Gavin Lin, and which is to be launched in August this yr.

Trade buddies left a number of messages on-line, recounting Lee’s lengthy profession and his energetic and endearing spirit. “I bear in mind his lovely singing voice and educating me to play baccarat – all the time vigorous,” mentioned Glenn Kendrick Ackermann. “I bear in mind his cheerful and operatic moments all these years in the past. Might he relaxation in love & peace,” wrote producer Lars Bjorck. “Beautiful man, and humorous as hell,” wrote programmer and pageant organizer Tony Watts.