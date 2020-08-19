Taiwan Confirms Ban on Chinese Streaming Firms iQIYI and Tencent

Mainland Chinese streaming giants iQIYI and Tencent are set to be banned from working in Taiwan from subsequent month, following the revision of an current regulation that may bar their native companions from offering providers for them.

Corporations and people in Taiwan can be banned from offering providers for OTT operators from mainland China, Taiwan’s Ministry of Financial Affairs stated in an announcement on Tuesday. Two weeks of public session can be adopted by the ultimate model of the regulation being gazetted and take impact on Sept. 3.

iQIYI beforehand utilized to arrange a subsidiary in Taiwan in 2016, however the transfer was rejected by as OTT broadcasting will not be on the listing of providers open to mainland funding underneath the Act Governing Relations Between the Individuals of the Taiwan Space and the Mainland Space.

Nevertheless, mainland operators together with iQIYI and Tencent’s WeTV managed to set foot in Taiwan through the use of oblique and “unlawful” routes by way of native service suppliers, the ministry stated.

Within the case of iQIYI, it used its Hong Kong subsidiary to type a partnership with Taiwanese company iOTT. Tencent launch WeTV by hanging a cope with Taiwan’s Ren Feng Media Tech by way of its Hong Kong arm Picture Future Funding.

It seems that an identical April transfer by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV prompted the Taiwan authorities to speed up their transfer towards mainland operators.

The Nationwide Communications Fee can be in control of the OTT-TV issues as soon as the chief order takes impact, the ministry stated. These violating the ban can be fined between $1,700 (NT$50,000) and $170,019 (NT$ 5 million) and ordered to terminate the providers supplied for mainland operators, Taiwan media reported.

The NCC has printed a draft of a wider invoice to control OTT in Taiwan. The fee’s newly appointed chair Yaw-Shyang Chen stated {that a} public listening to will happen earlier than Sept. 20.