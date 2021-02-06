‘Taiwan Crime’ Series Launched by Think about, Sixty P.c, CalFilms

Think about Leisure, CalFilms Asia and Sixty P.c Productions have partnered to co-finance and co-produce “Taiwan Crime Tales,” a Chinese language-language anthology collection impressed by actual legal instances from Taiwan.

4 pairs of writers and administrators will ship tales which can be every informed over three episodes, for a complete of 12 episodes, set at 60 minutes or longer.

Confirmed writers and administrators embody: Liu Tsun-Han (“What Love Has Taught Us”); Golden Horse-nominated director Hung Tzu-Hsuan (“The Scoundrel”), Golden Bell nominated author and director, Liang Shu-Ting; and Jimmy Hsu Jiu-Liang (“The Sufferer’s Sport”).

“After I was researching supplies for the collection, I found many crimes in Taiwan that have been left unsolved. I’ve at all times puzzled concerning the motivations that led to those tragic choices,” mentioned Benjamin Lin, CEO, CalFilms Asia, a Taiwan-based producer and challenge supervisor.

Narratives are informed by way of the eyes of Taiwanese characters, the place dedication to Confucian values comes into battle with wishes. The tales probe the motives behind crimes, whereas additionally exploring themes of religion, temptation, redemption and obligation.

The collection was awarded a grant from the Taiwan Ministry of Tradition and is focused to enter manufacturing this summer season. The producers are concentrating on world distribution deal by way of a serious streamer, however say that also they are open to the involvement of a neighborhood broadcaster from Taiwan.

“Crime drama has at all times been the cornerstone of premium content material globally, and it has lengthy been my aim to create world class crime drama collection with tales and abilities from Asia,” mentioned Yim, the collection’ producer. With Package Low, she is co-founder of Hong Kong-based growth and manufacturing home Sixty P.c. She was beforehand SVP at Fox Networks Group in Asia and initiated collection productions together with “Stained” and “Buying and selling Flooring.”

“With ‘Taiwan Crime Tales,’ we’re thrilled to work with our companions to deconstruct unsolved crimes and create a compelling collection that can enchantment to audiences worldwide,” mentioned Janice Chua, VP of Think about Worldwide.

Based by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer some 35 years in the past, Think about is now a movie and TV powerhouse. Its present tv tasks in manufacturing embody “Genius: Aretha” for (Nationwide Geographic); “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” for Hulu, and “Swagger” for Apple.