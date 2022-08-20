Taiwan denounced that 17 Chinese fighter planes approached its security zone

FILE PHOTO: A helicopter of the Naval Force under the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan, at an undisclosed location on August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Eastern Theater Command)

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday that five Chinese warships and at least 17 fighter jets have approached the territory’s maritime security line.in a new display of force by Beijing to claim what it considers to be its sovereign rights over the territory.

At least seven aircraft temporarily crossed the median separating the Taiwan Strait and marks the beginning of the island’s air safety zone.

As usual, Taiwan responded by declaring an alert to its forces and warning Chinese planes and ships. that they move back positions immediately, according to the Ministry’s statement, collected on its Twitter account.

These raids follow the habitual pattern marked during the last months by the Chinese Armywhich carried out live fire drills on the coast of the strait during the visit to Taiwan, at the beginning of the month, of the president of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s visit was considered by China one of the worst diplomatic aggressions in recent times by interpreting it as a gesture of recognition.

The leader of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan (REUTERS / Ann Wang)

Trade and investment agreement with the US

On Wednesday of this week, amid great tension, the United States and Taiwan announced the start of negotiations to conclude a bilateral trade and investment pact in the fall.

In a statement, the Office of the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai announced the beginning of the negotiations, thus following up on the 21st Century Trade initiative, announced by both countries on June 1.

Chinese plane over Taiwan airspace (Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP)

The negotiations will include issues such as facilitate trade, promote good regulatory practices, set strong standards against corruption, improve trade between small and medium-sized companies, deepen agricultural trade and eliminate barriers trade discriminatory.

It will also treat digital trade, labor and environmental standards and possible ways to remedy market-distorting practices by state-owned companies and non-market-responsive practices and policies, in a veiled reference to China.

Although China has carried out other drills in the Taiwan Strait in recent years, those related to the current crisis that began with Pelosi’s visit “cover a larger area, involve more military elements and are expected to be highly effective”reported Chinese defense experts quoted by local media.

With information from EuropaPress and EFE

Keep reading:

Taiwan seeks its best option in the face of probable military action by China

The United States secured the purchase of a shipment of grain from Ukraine for hungry regions of Africa

A drone attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea