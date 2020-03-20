Taiwan Documentary Festival Halted by Coronavirus Outbreak

The Taiwan Worldwide Documentary Festival, one of many main documentary movie festivals in East Asia has been known as off for this yr. Organizers blamed the coronavirus outbreak.

Its 12th version had been scheduled to happen Could 1-10, 2020. Organizers mentioned that it will be “Postponed to Spring 2021.”

“Beneath the affect of COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant received’t have the ability to proceed as we deliberate it. Filmmakers and professionals, viewers, our employees and volunteers collectively made the TIDF as it’s as we speak, and it will be irresponsible to place everybody beneath this pointless danger,” the pageant mentioned in a press release. “Take care and see you in Spring 2021.”

The TIDF joins a rising checklist of Asian movie festivals which have known as off their deliberate occasions within the first half of this yr. Others embody the Hong Kong Worldwide Movie Festival and the Beijing Worldwide Movie Festival. The Sydney pageant introduced its cancelation earlier this week.