Taiwan Festival to Open With Hong Kong’s ‘Inside the Red Brick Wall’

An award-winning documentary about Hong Kong’s 2019 protests that has been successfully banned in its hometown has been set as the showpiece of the Taiwan Worldwide Documentary Festival.

“Inside the Red Brick Wall” will play as the pageant’s opening movie, organizers introduced on Thursday. The pageant is ready to run April 30 – Could 9, 2021.

The movie chronicles the 13-day standoff between police and protesters at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic College in November 2019. It was one in every of the most turbulent occasions of the city-wide political protests that lasted for greater than half a yr.

“Red Brick” was named as the finest movie by the Hong Kong Movie Critics Society in January, however its first business screenings in Hong Kong have been canceled earlier this month. Professional-Beijing supporters and media instructed that the movie could violate the metropolis’s Nationwide Safety Regulation, inflicting exhibitors Golden Scene Cinema and the Hong Kong Arts Centre to halt their plans to display it.

The movie, shot by a collective of nameless filmmakers, was given a class III, or 18+ score, by Hong Kong’s Movie Censorship Authority. Producer and Hong Kong distributor, Ying E Chi defined that the score solely restricts the age of the viewers and doesn’t make the movie unlawful.

TIDF director Wooden Lin stated that “Inside the Red Brick Wall” is a crucial work for the period and must be launched to Taiwan audiences. He described the movie as documenting Hong Kong individuals’s quest for freedom, and stated that it was made by a crew beneath strenuous circumstances.

The identical movie crew additionally shot “Taking Again the Legislature,” a 47-minute movie depicting an earlier chapter of the 2019 Hong Kong protests, when protesters stormed the Legislative Council constructing on July 1, 2019. The sooner movie was later shortlisted for finest documentary award at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Movie Awards in 2020.

In June final yr, the Standing Committee of China’s Nationwide Folks’s Congress bypassed the Particular Administrative Area’s personal Legislative Council and immediately launched the Nationwide Safety Regulation into Hong Kong’s physique of laws. The NSL bans actions associated to secession, terrorism, subversion of the state and collusion with international influences to endanger nationwide safety. Over 100 individuals have been arrested beneath the legislation’s provisions, together with many activists and most of the metropolis’s pro-democracy legislators.