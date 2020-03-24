Taiwan Film ‘More Than Blue’ Heads for Series Adaptation

“Greater than Blue,” the Taiwanese romantic movie that was a shock hit in China and throughout Asia, is to be tailored as a TV sequence. Singapore’s mm2 is producing in affiliation with Taiwan’s Goodfilm Workshop.

The 10-part sequence will function an origin story and probe the scholar days of star-crossed characters Chang Che-Kai (Ok) and Sung Yuan-Yuan (Cream), initially performed by Jasper Liu and Ivy Chen. It would additionally flesh out the again tales of a number of of the supporting characters. The solid has but to be introduced.

The sequence is to be directed by Hsieh Pei-ju, earlier winner of the viewers award on the 2019 Taipei Film Competition together with her movie “Heavy Craving.” Returning to the undertaking are producer Rita Chuang, the 2018 movies director Gavin Lin, and screenwriter Hermes Lu.

Manufacturing is ready to begin on July 7, 2020, on an introduced finances of $6 million (NT$180 million), with supply in 2021. mm2 Asia is ready as the worldwide distributor exterior of China. Whereas Fox Networks Asia was a associate on the 2018 film, mm2 says negotiations with main worldwide leisure platforms are nonetheless ongoing.

The 2018 movie was a neighborhood hit in 2018 when it made $7.95 million on theatrical launch in Taiwan. It adopted that up with a chart-topping opening in China and a mainland Chinese language haul of $135 million. It added data for highest grossing Taiwanese movie in different elements of East Asia, together with Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Extra Than Blue is a remake of a 2009 Korean movie with the identical English-language title. That movie was the directorial debut of poet Received Tae-yon. “The Taiwanese movie was profitable as a result of it was capable of convey the sturdy core storyline of the Korean authentic with parts of up to date Chinese language tradition,” the producers declare.

“We’re extremely optimistic concerning the followers’ curiosity within the new tv sequence as proof from the net boards on the topic,” stated Chen Qi Yuan, GM at mm2 Taiwan. “There have been a number of excellent dramas launched in Taiwan lately that has performed very properly within the rankings, and we expect a brand new wave of curiosity for the format.”

“It’s of the utmost significance for the tv sequence to surpass each the unique movies’ tone when it comes to emotional depth; to maneuver the hearts of the followers and new audiences alike,” stated Chuang.