Taiwan Launches Int’l Grant Scheme to Boost VR Content Production

Taiwan has launched a grant scheme to increase the island’s standing as a world hub for digital actuality manufacturing. It’s providing finance to initiatives co-produced by corporations established in Taiwan and internationally, however excluding these from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The three-year Immersive Content Grant for Worldwide Joint Ventures or Co-Productions beneath the Taiwan Inventive Content Company (TAICCA), an unbiased company arrange by the Ministry of Tradition and the cupboard (Govt Yuan), will help initiatives in two classes, prototypes and merchandise.

These chosen within the prototype growth class will obtain a most of NT$1 million ($33,000). Grants for venture within the product class are capped at NT$3.5 million ($116,000).

The scheme goals to join Taiwan corporations with counterparts exterior Better China. Corporations established elsewhere should show that they aren’t “invested or managed by residents, juridical individuals, organizations or establishments from the Individuals’s Republic of China,” stated Religion Hsu, a venture supervisor at TAICCA.

Taiwan has a strong basis for {hardware} growth, with tech big HTC amongst world leaders within the subject of headsets.

“We’re prepared to be a world hub. Loads of post-production of VR movies, animation and video games has been carried out in Taiwan within the final decade. What we’d like now could be authentic content material. We hope this grant scheme will assist Taiwan or worldwide groups to create authentic tales,” stated Hsu.

Final 12 months’s Venice Movie Competition noticed a report eight initiatives competing within the VR part, that had been produced or co-produced by Taiwanese expertise.