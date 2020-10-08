‘Taiwan Trilogy’ Sets Funding Record

Almost 20,000 individuals have contributed over $3.4 million (NT$100 million) to a crowdfunding marketing campaign to again award-winning filmmaker Wei Te-sheng’s (“Cape No. 7,” “Seedig Bale”) bold “Taiwan Trilogy” that retells the historical past of Taiwan from 400 years in the past. The quantity publicly raised is a document for a movie mission on the self-ruled island.

“Taiwan Trilogy,” which is anticipated to value $157 million (NT$4.5 billion) to supply, can be the most important and most costly movie mission originated from Taiwan. To lift funds for the mission, the manufacturing crew led by Wei approached not solely companies for sponsorships but additionally launched the primary part of the crowdfunding marketing campaign on August 5.

As of mid-day Thursday, some 19,004 individuals had promised NT$103 million, reaching the fundraising purpose of NT$100 million two days earlier than the primary part marketing campaign was scheduled to be accomplished, in accordance with the marketing campaign’s web site. Those that contributed this spherical of fundraising will likely be given a set of restricted version memorabilia from the primary a part of the trilogy.

Styled as “a present to Taiwan,” Wei plans to recreate a world from a distant previous and to inform the historical past of Taiwan from three totally different views; partially one, “Siraya” the indigenous individuals; the Han pirates in “Teyouan”; and Dutch missionaries in “Formosa.”

Along with the trilogy, this mega mission collectively often known as Taiwan 400 Years Movie Sequence may also embrace an animated characteristic and a documentary, on how historical past and the destiny of various peoples converged on the island through the Age of Discovery.

Wei accomplished the script of the trilogy again in 2000. However early pre-production didn’t start till three years in the past. Building of the units alone for “Siraya,” are estimated as costing $1 million (NT$30 million). Constructing begun final month on two hectares of reclaimed land within the southern port metropolis of Kaohsiung.

The restored Madou Village will comprise greater than 30 Sirayan homes fabricated from wooden, bamboo and straw, in addition to a church, warehouses and gathering halls. Wei additionally advised the media in Taiwan that crops that have been generally discovered on the Jianan Plain in southwestern Taiwan 4 centuries in the past will likely be re-planted to recreate the habitat of Siraya individuals.

Capturing is anticipated to begin in August 2021, and the primary a part of the trilogy is aimed for a 2024 launch, to coincide with the four-hundredth anniversary of Taiwan. Japan’s Taneda Yohei and Hanatani Hidefumi, the duo who labored on “Kill Invoice: Vol. 1” have joined as supervising manufacturing designer and manufacturing designer respectively. Chin Ting-Chang (“Cape No. 7,” “Prince of Tears”) is on board as director of images. Christian Rajaud (“Wolf Totem”) serves as visible results director.