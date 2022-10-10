Taiwan warned China that it will never give up its free and democratic way of life

Taiwan warned China that it will never abandon its free and democratic way of life REUTERS/Ann Wang

the leader of Taiwan warned to Beijing on Monday that the island would never leave its democratic lifestyle in a national day speech in which he drew parallels to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 23 million inhabitants of the self-governed democracy live under the constant threat of invasion by the Communist Party of Chinaand Moscow’s war in Ukraine has deepened fears that Beijing might try something similar with the island.

In her speech, the president Tsai Ing-wen he compared the invasion of Moscow to Beijing’s goal to one day take control of Taiwan, which it has promised to do, by force if necessary.

“We absolutely cannot ignore the challenge that these military expansions pose to the free and democratic world order,” he said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen REUTERS/Ann Wang

“The destruction of Taiwan’s democracy and freedom would be a serious defeat for the world’s democracies,” he added.

Taiwan and China they broke up at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

The president of China, Xi Jinpinghas increased diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taipei in recent years and is a key ally of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader in a generation, is poised to secure a third term later this month and has made the takeover of Taiwan a key pillar of his historic project of “national rejuvenation.”

But Tsai said becoming part of China was not acceptable to the people of Taiwan, which has become a progressive democracy with a distinctive Taiwanese identity.

“For the past 73 years, the people of Taiwan have lived and grown up together on this land, and we have formed our own strong sense of identity and belonging,” he said.

“The broadest consensus among the Taiwanese people and our various political parties is that we must defend our national sovereignty and our free and democratic way of life. At this point, we have no room for compromise.”

Taiwan is massively outnumbered by China, which has the world’s largest military in terms of personnel, and has spent decades expanding its invasion capabilities.

Taiwan celebrated its national day with various activities in Taipei REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Beijing staged large war games around Taiwan in August to protest US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

Allies have urged Taiwan to adopt an asymmetric “porcupine strategy” that would make it more difficult for the Chinese army to invade, an argument that has been bolstered by the staunch defense Ukraine’s much smaller forces have put up against Moscow.

Tsai addressed this strategic shift directly in her speech.

“We are ramping up the mass production of precision missiles and high-performance warships,” he said.

“Furthermore, we are working to procure various small and highly mobile precision weapons that will help us develop comprehensive asymmetric warfare capabilities, ensuring that Taiwan is fully prepared to respond to external military threats,” he added.

He also reiterated the need to mobilize and train more civilians to work with the militarya strategy that Ukraine successfully adopted after the Russian invasion.

“Every citizen is a guardian of our nation,” he said.

