Taiwan warned that it will strike back against China if it violates its airspace or territorial waters.

Taiwan said Wednesday that it would exercise its right to self-defense and “counterattack” if Chinese planes and ships enter its territorial space, after a series of large Chinese military exercises around the island.

Taiwan – which has an autonomous government and is home to 23 million people – lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims this democratically governed island as part of its territory and promises to recover it one day, by force if it were necessary.

Upon being consulted, Taiwan would respond if Chinese planes and warships enter its territorial waters or airspace, A defense official said that “the closer to Taiwan the incursions are, the stronger the countermeasures will be.”

“We will use naval and air forces and coastal fire to repel PLA (Chinese People’s Liberation Army) forces entering our 24 nautical mile and 12 nautical mile zones.”, said General Lin Wen-huang, director of division operations and planning.

“When PLA planes and ships are within 12 nautical miles of our territorial waters and airspace, we will act in accordance with operational orders to exercise the right of self-defense to strike back”, he said in a contact with the press.

Lin also claimed that Taiwan would “fight back” when asked about the recent series of drone flights over Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands, some of them to monitor military outposts.

For its part, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on the island’s armed forces on Tuesday to take “strong countermeasures” against Chinese drone incursions. to “protect Taiwanese airspace,” local media report.

Tsai reaffirmed the position that Taiwan “will not provoke or start a war with China” during a visit to the Penghu Islands, also known in Spanish as Islas Pescadores, located in the Strait of Formosa, according to the island news agency CNA.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait are at their highest level in years following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in early August.

For a week, China decided in retaliation to carry out military maneuvers on land and sea not seen since the mid-1990s, including drone flights over the islas Kinmen, also known as Quemoy, which are controlled by Taipei despite being just 5 kilometers from the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. A photo taken by a Chinese drone of two apparently bewildered Taiwanese soldiers at a lookout on the islands went viral last week on both sides of the Straits.

Despite the apparent short distance at which the photo of the soldiers was taken, the island’s Ministry of Defense assured that the Chinese device did not enter Taiwanese airspace, after some voices in Taiwan questioned the competence of the armed forces to allow the incursion.

Likewise, Chinese Internet users have recently published audiovisual material from the Kinmen Islands recorded with their civilian drones, even filming Taiwanese military surveillance posts, against which the Taiwan Defense Ministry has preferred “not to implement aggressive measures and avoid an escalation of tensions”.

In the face of criticism, Taiwan’s military released its guidelines on drone detection on Tuesday: “Fire warning flares, report the incursion, drive them out, and shoot them down.”

Likewise, the Army declared that it is working on a defense system against drones that will be ready next year in the aforementioned Kinmen Islands.

Tsai recently announced a 14% increase in defense spending for next year in the face of what it describes as “increasing military coercion by Beijing.”

China responded to Pelosi’s trip with trade sanctions on the island and military exercises around Taiwan that Taipei described as a “blockade.”

Last Sunday, two US Navy warships sailed into the international waters of the Taiwan Strait, as a result of which Beijing accused the United States of “deliberately undermining regional peace and stability.”

China insists on “reunifying” the People’s Republic with the island, which has been governed autonomously since the nationalists of the Kuomintang (KMT) withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists and continued with the regime of the Republic of China, culminating in the transition to democracy in the 1990s.

