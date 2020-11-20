Taiwan’s Screenworks Asia Positioned As Regional Development Hub

Newly-launched Taiwan manufacturing firm Screenworks Asia is to be concerned in a variety of display screen content material. However it’s to be notably concerned in growth of worldwide tasks.

The corporate was given its official launch in July and is collectively backed by quasi-government group Taiwan Inventive Content material Company (TAICCA) and locally-based streaming platform Catchplay.

At launch in July, the corporate mentioned that it was concerned in six tasks. They included “The Making of An Strange Girl II,” a sequel to one of the profitable Mandarin-speaking drama collection of 2019, and “Chi,” a TV drama tailored from martial arts quick movie “The Methodology of Respiration,” by cutting-edge director Liu Yi.

Two of the corporate’s executives have been Thursday concerned in panel discussions that fashioned a part of the Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest (TCCF). Catchplay CEO Daphne Yang spoke on the position of streaming firms, whereas Screenworks Asia’s director of content material manufacturing, spoke on methods for figuring out funding targets. After her session, Chen shared a few of Screenworks’ methodology with Selection.

“There will likely be instances the place we originate ideas and concepts, after which discover writers and administrators to work with us. However we additionally settle for pitch and tasks from outdoors. We are literally fairly versatile,” she mentioned.

“Since Screenworks is a three way partnership with TAICCA, the tasks inside Screenworks must be below a giant framework with Taiwan parts, corresponding to Taiwan abilities, Taiwan tales, and so forth,” mentioned Chen. “However we don’t actually set standards corresponding to minimal or most funds dimension or the place it should shoot. An important issues to us are the story, the workforce, and if the challenge works for each the native and worldwide markets.”

“We don’t require gross sales brokers or native distributors to be hooked up on the time once we become involved (as proof of economic viability). Our technique is a bit totally different. We desire to speculate a growth fund for every challenge in order that we will develop the challenge till we expect it’s able to pitch to different potential traders,” mentioned Chen. “In fact, once we begin the event, we consider within the industrial potential.”

Taiwan nowadays is eager to place itself as a spot to make worldwide content material, and so a cross-border outlook is necessary to Screenworks’ investments, even when treaty co-productions stay problematic due to Taiwan’s diplomatic standing.

“We’re very eager on working with worldwide companions. We’re speaking to firms together with (Korea’s) CJ and TVN, (Singapore’s) MediaCorp, (Hong Kong’s ViuTV and (pan-Asia pay-TV group) HBO about collaboration, and hope we can have some thrilling updates quickly.

“With Catchplay’s sturdy presence in Indonesia, we’re additionally about what we will do between Taiwan and Indonesia. However we additionally don’t need to power unnatural collaborations. And if we will’t discover a appropriate technique to make such collaboration occur, we’ll nonetheless go forward with productions appropriate for Indonesia below Catchplay alone.”