Taiwan’s Studio76 and Singapore’s MediaCorp Launch Script Contest

Taiwan’s Studio76 is becoming a member of palms with Singapore’s MediaCorp launch a brand new script competitors to be launched in 2021. The mission is to spice up Chinese language-language storytelling within the pan-Asia area.

Unveiled on the Taiwan Inventive Content material Fest, “Rising Tales” will start accepting functions from Feb. 1, 2021 to April 15, 2021. 5 winners might be chosen, and outcomes are anticipated to be introduced in July. The script competitors additionally has backing of Tencent’s WeTV and X Media Asia.

The competitors goals to strengthen Taiwan as an incubation hub for Chinese language language tales for expertise from all around the world, and to create tasks with international attraction that may appeal to funding from worldwide financiers, Studio76 stated.

Entries might be judged by a panel of adjudicators together with actor Janel Tsai (“Hate the Sin, Love the Sinner”), director Chieh Hsueh-Bin (“Stand by Me,” “Do You Love Me As I Love You”), director Lester Shih (“The Bridge Curse”), scriptwriter-producer Maya Huang (“Little Huge Girls,” “Misplaced in Apocalypse”) and Wang Li-Wen (“The Magnificent Bobita”).

Talking Thursday at TCCF, judges stated they had been excited with the competitors, however in addition they suggested potential members to be cautious and take their time.

Shih stated concepts collected from the pan-Asian area ought to replicate not solely a large perspective, but additionally market potential. Candidates ought to get one other pair of eyes to learn by way of their submissions earlier than sending by way of. Wang stated members must be trustworthy and truthful with their work.

“I’m extra interested by subjects that discover human relationships reasonably than typical genres. If potential, I’d like to see extra tales associated to marriage, battle of sexes within the entries,” stated Tsai.