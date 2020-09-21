Taj Mahal opened for tourists after six months, know what are the plans, then read these important changes first ..

Taj Mahal Re-Opens News: The Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort (Agra Fort) were opened to tourists from today, after about six months amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. In view of the increasing infection of Corona, the Archaeological Survey of India had closed Taj Mahal Guidelines for tourists from 17 March. The tourists reached the western and eastern gates from this morning to look after the Taj. However, the number of tourists in the morning was quite small. Also Read – Good news for tourists: From this date, do the Taj Mahal’s sight, know these rules

Agra: Thermal screening of visitors being done at Taj Mahal, as the monument reopens for public from today. pic.twitter.com/YqHR94eub8 Also Read – Taj Mahal: What happened that Taj Mahal is a revenge scene, see photos – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2020 Also Read – Monuments across the country including the Taj Mahal will open, know when you will get a chance to visit

Archaeological Survey of India (SSI) officials have made several arrangements to ensure that tourists visiting the Taj are not at risk of corona infection.

Amarnath Gupta, caretaker of the Taj Mahal, said, ‘Circles have been painted at the East and West Gate to maintain sanitization, thermal screening, social distancing. Please tell that the tourists have to be given admission in two shifts in the Taj Mahal.

Each shift will involve two and a half thousand tourists. That is, 5000 people will be able to see the Taj Mahal in a day. Tickets for admission to Taj will be booked online only.

Foreign tourists will have to pay Rs 1,100 for the entry ticket and the people of the country will pay Rs 50 per ticket. At the same time, Indian and foreign tourists have to book 200 – 200 tickets to go to the main dome.

(Input: ANI)