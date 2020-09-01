Tajiya procession case of Indore: 5 people including former councilor sent to jail under NSA

Indore: Five people were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday under the National Security Act in connection with the mobilization of the Tajiya procession by mobilizing a large crowd at Muharram in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. These include a former 60-year-old councilor, who joined Congress in the presence of the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath after breaking ties with the BJP in February against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). Also Read – IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar eager to play in IPL

Officials said that despite the administrative ban on all religious events in the district in view of Kovid-19, the Tajiya procession was taken out in Khajrana area on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Eastern Region) Vijay Khatri said that former councilors Usman Patel (60), Ismail Patel (45), Ansar Patel (38), Mohammed Ali Patel (65) and Shahzad Patel (28) were in connection with organizing these processions. Has been arrested under Rasuka on the orders of the district administration. He said that the five accused arrested in the NSA have been sent to the city's central jail.

Let us know that former councilor Usman Patel of Ward No. 38 of Indore city broke his nearly 40-year-old relationship with the BJP in February, calling the CAA “anti-constitutional provision”. After this, he joined the Congress along with hundreds of other Muslim leader-activists in the presence of the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, in-charge of Khajrana police station, Dinesh Verma said that it has been recommended to impose rasuka against another person in case of taking out the Tajiya procession in violation of the administrative ban. He informed that 22 other people have been arrested in the case. These people are among the accused of four FIRs registered in IPC Section 188 (not obeying the orders of any government officer), Section 269 (doing such negligent act, which threatens to spread infection of a deadly disease) and other related sections. The in-charge of the police station said that the search for the other accused involved in the Tajiya procession is going on.