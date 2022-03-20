Take a leap in quality while playing with these HyperX gaming headphones with 7.1 sound on sale at PcComponentes

Depending on the type of titles we play, audio plays a fundamental role. For example, if we are competitive players (Warzone, Fortnite, Battlefield, Valorant…) we will especially value having spatial sound, so that locate our companions and adversaries just by hearing their footsteps around us.

HyperX Cloud II – Cascos de Gaming para PC/PS4/Mac, color gris

Getting headphones that allow us to take advantage of these gaming technologies is not always expensive. And for example, this HyperX model reduced to 69.99 euros in PcComponentes. With an official price that exceeds 100 euros and a regular one that is around them, it now has a super interesting discount.

Specifically, we are talking about the HyperX Cloud II, an excellent gaming headset that has great reviews. And that They are ideal for users who do not want to spend too much but want to take a leap in quality. in your gaming sessions compared to generic headphones or speakers.





It is about headband headphones that are connected by cable, which has a length of one meter. They are compatible with 7.1 surround sound and with a multitude of gaming platforms: PC, PlayStation consoles, the different Xbox, Nintendo Switch and also with smartphones and tablets.

They are black, discreet and not too flashy for a gaming headset. And as usual in this type of peripherals, They incorporate a unidirectional microphone that allows us to communicate with the rest of the players comfortably. And it can even help us to take our first steps in the field of streaming.