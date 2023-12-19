Take A Look At These 18 Great Zombie Shows On Netflix Right Now:

There are a lot of scary shows on Netflix, and there are a lot of great zombie shows on Netflix as well. Being able to watch different kinds of shows on the streaming giant was the best thing about it.

The show got the most viewers of any show on the network ever, and it showed that zombies could function just as well on TV as they could in movies. Korean movies are bringing back the zombie genre, with films like “Train to Busan” now being recognized worldwide as examples of good zombie movies.

In the post-apocalyptic world, there are shows that are just horror zombies and nothing else. There are also shows that mix horror with sci-fi as well as comedy.

Zombie movies have always been very famous and sought after by movie fans of both South Korean and American movies. Because of this, the country is always making zombie movies and TV shows to meet the needs of its fans.

Resident Evil:

After the end of the hit movie saga that transformed the horror books into an action show, Netflix attempted to create something that resembled the video game series.

Netflix has tried three times to turn Resident Evil into a TV show or movie: first with a movie, then alongside a cartoon show, and finally with a live-action show in 2022 that only ran for one season.

Unfortunately, the cancellation of Resident Evil season two left the story unfinished. However, Lance Reddick’s acting makes Resident Evil one of the best zombie shows on Netflix.

iZombie:

IZombie is the first show on the list. This show has changed many things about how we think about zombies in general. Liv Moore is an eager doctor on iZombie on The CW.

She turns into a zombie and gets a job at the Medical Examiner’s Office so she can eat brains, which are zombies’ favorite food. But it turns out that in iZombie, zombies “inherit” the psychological traits and some memories of the individual whose brain they eat.

Soon, Liv teams up with her boss Ravi Chakrabarti, Seattle police officer Clive Babineaux, and others to solve killings while dealing with different personalities as well as additional people’s memories.

If you are looking for a zombie show that is more humorous than frightening, iZombie is the place to be. The stories on this show are fun, and the people are interesting and varied. As the story goes on, there’s also the bigger question of who else knows regarding zombies.

The Walking Dead:

The second Walking Dead spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, was about a group of teens who were trying to stay alive during the zombie apocalypse. But the show wasn’t as popular as the ones that came before it. Fans and critics alike hated the show, which played upon AMC as a “two-season limited event.”

When it first came out, EW’s Darren Franich gave it a C, and its scores put it at or near the bottom of all of these categories. IMDb gives it a score of 4.5/10, Tomatometer gives it a score of 46%, and Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 35% for the public rating.

So, it’s simple to choose this last spot. But hey, maybe the next shows based on The Walking Dead will do better.

Cargo:

Cargo is an Australian zombie horror movie with Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter, Kris McQuade, Caren Pistorius, and more in leading roles. The story is about a father who looks for someone in the wilds of Australia to protect and care for his baby daughter.

After being bitten by a zombie, he must find her safety before he changes forever. Along the way, he meets a little boy who just might save him.

Peninsula:

Peninsula is a standalone follow-up to the highly praised 2016 zombie movie Train to Busan. A mission is assigned to Jung-seok, a former soldier, and his crew to locate a truck full of cash four years after the zombie virus has spread across Korea. They have to get across the peninsula, where zombies currently reside.

Even though reviews aren’t all agreeing on whether Peninsula is a good follow-up to the 2016 movie, it’s still a relaxing and enjoyable action zombie film. It’s additionally a celebration of all the great things about people and how important their lives are.

Ash vs. Evil Dead:

According to the Evil Dead series, the word “shlocky” became a good thing. Other bad-sounding words that start with “s” also became good. People really liked the picture of Bruce Campbell with one hand on a shotgun and the other on a hatchet.

Many movies that follow up on, reimagine, or redo the original seem to think, “Let’s drop everything that was good regarding the original.” Ash vs. Evil Dead, on the other hand, is delightfully aware that what people want to see is Campbell’s Ash fighting the Evil Dead while acting ridiculously.

The plot is very simple and doesn’t need to be anything else: an evil book called the Necronomicon Ex Mortis brings the dead back to life.

The fun is in the moment, when Ash casually says action-hero lines that are as cheesey as anything from the 1980s, and the deadites are both truly scary and completely silly at the same time. There aren’t many words that can do that, yet Ash vs. Evil Dead does.

Goedam:

Goedam is a collection of Korean stories and urban tales told in a scary way. Each show is about a different mysterious force, like ghosts, zombies, or something else. Even though some of the effects and CGI are iffy, Goedam does have some great scenes.

One complaint that keeps Goedam from becoming one of the best Netflix zombie shows is that it doesn’t really scare people. But Goedam makes people want to learn more regarding the interesting stories, and because of this, it’s one of the most unique Netflix shows about zombies.

Santa Clarita Diet:

Drew Barrymore as well as Timothy Olyphant play the lead roles in Santa Clarita Diet, which is about a normal Californian family of three called Sheila, Joel, and Abby Hammond. One day, Sheila suddenly starts wanting human meat.

She has transformed into a zombie in some manner. The half-hour episodes of the show show how the Hammond family is dealing with Sheila’s new situation.

It’s not easy for them to hide what they’re doing from everyone else while also trying to find food, or people, for Sheila to eat. In its most basic form, this zombie show was a family comedy.

However, the zombies add a scary element that goes against the comedy. The Santa Clarita Diet is a fun and interesting show to watch. Also, this TV show is a must-see if you like Drew Barrymore.

Day Of The Dead:

Like Netflix’s short-lived Resident Evil, Syfy’s Day of the Dead was based on horror hero George A. Romero’s film series of the same name. When zombies suddenly attack, the lives of individuals living in a small town are turned upside down.

People who watched the first season didn’t seem very pleased; it has a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 4.7/10 rating on IMDb. It’s still not clear what will happen with the show, but it’s clear that Day of the Dead on TV doesn’t have the same power as the movies.

Blood Red Sky:

Blood Red Sky, also known as Transatlantic 473, was a German horror action movie that was set during a plane hijacking. But the story doesn’t have zombies; it has something else that is just as scary.

The story is about Nadja and her 10-year-old son, who are on a trip from Germany to New York overnight when attackers take control of the plane as well as threaten the lives of the people.

Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo, and Alexander Scheer play important roles in the movie. They don’t know that Nadja isn’t your average mom; she hides a violent side from everyone.

But all of a sudden, she has to make a terrible choice should she show her dark side as well as the monster inside her to save her son, or should she just accept the sad outcome like everyone else? But will her son still love her if she tells him about her demon?

The Neighbor Zombie:

A virus that can spread around the world shatters the hard but peaceful lives of people in Seoul when The Neighbor Zombie starts. Then, if they want to get things back to normal, they have to fight back in order to find alternate methods to stay alive.

The Neighbor Zombie came out in South Korea within 2009, the same year that Emma Stone as well as Jesse Eisenberg’s Zombieland came out in the US. Because of this, it has a very American attitude.

When compared to the English version, the Korean version is much darker and more honest. There is a lot of sympathy in The Neighbor Zombie for how painful and embarrassing it is to watch society fall apart.

Betaal:

In George A. Romero’s zombie movies, there was always a strong sense that people were the real monsters, and zombies were just the start of it. By drawing monsters from India’s not-so-distant colonial past, Betaal mixes these ideas to create a harsh parody.

Betaal is a surprisingly intense and claustrophobic zombie show, even though it has some pretty campy and unrealistic parts.

The primary team of innocent, unsuspecting corporate mercenaries gets lost in the middle of nowhere after a routine village-destroying mission goes horribly wrong. In true Romero style, there is just as much danger and stress inside our group of survivors as there is outside.

RealityZ:

RealityZ was the Brazilian version of the better-known British horror show Dead Set. The show follows a group of players in a reality show like Big Brother who have to fight to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse.

The Brazilian show wasn’t quite as good as the British one, even though it had a unique foreign setting and a mix of comedy as well as horror.

However, RealityZ is still a good Netflix show that you should watch if you want to see some of the best zombie shows on Netflix. It has 10 episodes of funny zombie horror.

Z Nation:

That’s not all. SyFy has Z Nation. Z Nation is a lighthearted take on the zombie genre, offering a fun and entertaining approach instead of being overly serious. The world of Z Nation has been destroyed by a virus called ZN1. People who didn’t turn into zombies are doing their best to stay alive during the zombie apocalypse.

Even though things are pretty bad for the survivors, there is still hope because there is a man named Alvin Murphy whose blood might hold the key to making a zombie virus cure. We follow a group of people as they fight zombies as well as anything else the end of the world throws at them over the course of each of the five seasons.

I don’t mean that this show isn’t scary sometimes, just because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Zombie movies are scary; don’t get me wrong. That being said, the show is also very funny, which makes it the perfect blend of scary, action, and funny.

Daybreak:

A different take on the zombie genre was taken by Netflix’s Daybreak, which showed a world where a virus only turns adults into zombies. The surviving kids referred to the eerie creatures as “ghoulies”. In fact, the main character, Josh Wheeler, said that ghoulies are not zombies, but the idea is the same.

The ghoulies were neither living nor dead; they ate people, were drawn to noise, and did other things. It was put at the bottom because the show was average in every way. If you prefer your zombie stories to be young and silly, this zombie apocalypse led by teens is a fun ride.

Brand New Cherry Flavour:

The limited series takes place in Hollywood in the 1990s and stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Manny Jacinto, and Jeff Ward. In the story, there is a hopeful director who wants to make it big in business. When the person she trusted the most betrays her, she can only think of one thing: getting payback.

But getting back at them isn’t going to be easy because this nightmare has zombies, hitmen, supernatural kittens, and a creepy tattoo artist who likes to curse people. She will learn some dark secrets about herself on this trip, but she also needs to escape the dangerous world she has created.

Horror Stories:

The horror collection film Horror Stories is a must-see, consisting of four different parts, each featuring its own story and style, all connected by a main story. The film Horror Stories consists of four different parts, each showcasing its own story and style, but they all connect through a main story.

In the last part, called “Ambulance on the Death Zone,” a young girl dies of an unknown illness and turns into a zombie with a foaming mouth. Both the program’s collection style and the approach of each piece are highly praised.

The last part also has all the beauty of a normal Korean zombie movie while still having just the right amount of fear and blood, which makes it a great addition to the genre.

Dead Set:

There were going to be some jabs at the media in Charlie Brooker’s take on the zombie apocalypse. With Dead Set, he really goes for it and has the Day of the Zeds happen in the middle of the Orwellian reality show Big Brother. At first, the sad players don’t even know anything is wrong.

Like many horror movies and almost all reality TV shows, none of them are very nice, which makes it a little less scary when a swarm of zombies cuts them up.

Brooker doesn’t hold back when he wants to send a message, and it doesn’t take many shots of zombies drinking within Big Brother to figure out what he thinks about that particular strand of eye gum. Still, it’s a lot of fun to witness the yelling and stressing that goes on behind the scenes of a television show run into real problems.